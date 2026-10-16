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Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Week 6 game vs. Bears

Your one-stop shop for all the Atlanta Falcons news you may have missed this week. 

Oct 16, 2026 at 03:23 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons News Now is your go-to source for the real stories coming out of Flowery Branch each week. We're providing a one-stop shop for you to browse through all Falcons-related news at the end of every week of the 2026 season — who's winning reps, who's earning trust and what's happening in and around your favorite team.

From roster move analysis, practice intel, big-play highlights and so much more, this isn't just the news you need, it's what shapes Sundays in Atlanta.

Ultimately, if something matters to this locker room, it makes this newsletter.

So, if you eat, sleep and breathe Falcons football? This is your inside edge — every update, every storyline, all in one place. And this week? The Falcons are hosting the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

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The News, Now

Key developments on the field and roster move analysis

Michael Penix Jr. and his injury status was the hot button topic of the week as the Falcons prepped to host the Bears. Penix left Sunday night's loss to the Ravens with an injury to his ribs.

Penix underwent an MRI and everything came back in a good spot. Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that if all progressed well throughout the week that Penix would start.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Penix himself said that outside of a little discomfort every now and then, that he was good to go.

Ultimately listed as a full participant in practice all week, Penix was not given a game designation, meaning he will start Sunday against the Bears.

The other main injury news coming out of the Falcons' camp this week involved cornerback C.J. Henderson, who left last week's game against the Ravens with a groin injury. He did not practice this week and was ultimately ruled out Friday.

The Falcons will likely rely on Mike Hughes and Avieon Terrell at outside cornerback, while Mike Ford could provide assistance in depth. Atlanta could also look to keep players like Malcolm DeWalt IV or Robert Longerbeam active on game day to further build up depth.

You can view all three Falcons injury reports below:

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Michael Penix Jr. practices fully to start week

Thursday, Oct. 15: Za'Darius Smith clears concussion protocol, still working through neck injury

Friday, Oct. 16: C.J. Henderson ruled out, Za'Darius Smith questionable

How did the rest of the league fair in Week 5? Tori McElhaney breaks it down in the weekly power rankings roundup, while Will McFadden highlights the NFC South's performance.

Fan Zone Highlights

Tweets, videos and podcasts you may have missed

In the Nest

Behind-the-scenes stories, locker room insight into team culture

Drake London is off to the best start of his career, Will McFadden writes.

Through five games, London has caught 27 passes for 488 yards — the most he's ever had in the first five weeks of a season. His 18.1 yards per reception are a career-best to this point, and it's not particularly close.

*"He's playing at an extremely high level—like, everything he's doing." Stefanski said. "He's playing a physical brand of football. He's difficult to defend in all areas of the field."
*

London has led Atlanta's wide receivers in yardage in each game this season, and he has the fourth-most yards at this position across the league. Since Michael Penix Jr.'s return to the field, however, London has reached a new level.

From Weeks 3-5, he leads all NFL players with 408 receiving yards, nearly 100 more than the next closest player, Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.

Game Day Intel

Upcoming match previews and predictions

Falcons depth chart released for Week 6 vs. the Chicago Bears.

Who do the experts have taking the win Sunday? We've got you covered with a comprehensive list in this week's Experts Picks.

Stats and milestones brought to you by StatsPerform:

  • The Falcons have rushed for 86.6 more yards per game than their opponents this season – first in the NFL. It's on pace to be over 6.0 yards higher than any other single season differential in Atlanta team history (+80.1 in 2006).
  • Bijan Robinson has gained at least 35 yards on a carry in each of his last three games played. It's the longest streak by a Falcon since Michael Turner had a streak of three in Weeks 8-10, 2009.
  • Samson Ebukam had his fourth consecutive game with multiple QB hits to begin his Falcons career with two in Week 5. That streak is two games longer than any other streak to begin a career with the Falcons since QB hits were first tracked in 2006 (O'Brien Schofield – 2).

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Falcons at Work | Week 6 Practice Photos 10.15.26

Take a look at our best shots from week six practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Chicago Bears, presented by Gatorade.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. #82 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa #75 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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