Analysis: How the Falcons move forward at the quarterback position in 2023

Desmond Ridder's four-game tryout is complete. What have the Falcons learned about him? Did he do enough to warrant starter-status in 2023? 

Jan 08, 2023 at 06:33 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

ATLANTA -- Four. That's how many games Desmond Ridder had to show the Falcons coaching staff that he was one to bet on in 2023. This season - which ended on Sunday with a 30-17 win over Tampa Bay - was always a bridge to what came next. Nothing depicted that more poignantly than the quarterback position. And after Ridder was drafted by the Falcons with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he became a part of that bridge.

This season was not the one that would solidify the quarterback position. It could begin to show a direction, though.

After more than a decade in Atlanta, the Falcons moved on from Matt Ryan this offseason. They picked up Marcus Mariota on a two-year deal, and then they drafted Ridder. They had pieces, but would these pieces be a part of the bigger future picture? Well, they had an opportunity in front of them to see.

Mariota served the Falcons well in his role as the starter from Week 1 to the bye week in Week 14. By that time, though, the Falcons playoff hopes were slim and they owed it to themselves to see what they had in Ridder. Could he be more than a bridge in Atlanta? Could he be a destination? He was given four games of play for the Falcons staff to ultimately evaluate.

In said games, the Falcons were 2-2, finishing the year 7-10. Individually, Ridder finished his four-game slate going 73-of-115 through the air for 708 passing yards (224 of those yards came on Sunday). He has a 63.47 completion percentage, and though he was sacked nine times in four games as well as only throwing two touchdown passes, he never threw an interception. The Falcons were also never really penalized for much pre-snap.

More than the totals, though, you actively saw Ridder become more and more comfortable 1) in the NFL pocket and 2) operating within Arthur Smith's offense. From one start to the next, Ridder's stat line only improved, too.

All of this begs the question, though: Did Ridder do enough to solidify himself as the Falcons starter in 2023?

That's not an answer anyone has yet. Heck, the 2022 season just ended for the Falcons on Sunday. With what could end up being around $70 million in cap space available and a top-10 draft pick, the Falcons will do their due diligence in bringing in quarterback competition to push Ridder. Regardless of how Ridder performed through four games, that was always going to have to be the case for Atlanta in 2023.

AF_20230108_TBatATL_CS2_4263
Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Ridder has stated his case, though. His second half performance on Sunday showed a true glimpse into what the Falcons could have in Ridder. Though the Bucs had pulled most of their first-team defense, Ridder's precision and production in the second half was what the Falcons need moving forward.

The first half showed a rookie quarterback who struggled in a dirty pocket. The second half showed the potential Ridder has. He started the game 4-for-9 through the air, accumulating just 25 passing yards before halftime. By the end of that game, those yards had jumped to well over 200. In the Falcons seventh and eighth drive of the day (two drives that ended in touchdowns for the unit), Ridder threw the ball 11 times. He connected on all 11.

Ridder's done his part. His four games are up. He's showed what he's got.

Now, it's up to this football staff to decide where they go from here.

"That's not my call," Ridder said of being the starter in 2023. "I am going to go out there and play my game, and do what I do. At the end of the day, I don't care about stats. I don't care about what it looks like. At the end of the day, I want to win. That's who I am as a person. I want to be a winner. I want to be a competitor."

Asked about Ridder's progress and how he evaluates it as the season comes to a close, Smith said he did learn a lot about Ridder and what he can handle through four games. In fact, Smith used the example of making the decision to go for it on fourth and medium around midfield in the fourth quarter. Smith said Ridder in the pocket - and most notably, how he operates in pressure situations - changed his thinking in that moment to ultimately go for it. It was move that paid off, with Ridder connecting with Olamide Zaccheaus for a six-yard pickup.

"I wanted to see him handle that," Smith said. "I thought he did well. When you can do that, when you can win third and fourth down, that says a lot about you to be able to extend plays, look to throw, not get rattled. Not perfect, but we saw a lot of progress."

So, how does this coaching staff go about making decisions about the quarterback position moving forward?

It sounds so cliche, but they really have to evaluate it all. They have to take into consideration what Ridder showed them through four games. They have to account for what they believe he can be with new pieces around him (because yes, there will be new pieces, as well as old, Kyle Pitts will be back in 2023). But they can't (and won't) just sit back, either. They have to evaluate the quarterbacks in the draft class. They have to do the work to see if there's a veteran out there on the market who they like.

Did Ridder win the job after these four games? That's the question. Some would say he has done enough. Others would say not so fast. And in all honesty, he may not have won the job yet. But that doesn't mean he doesn't win it later on when the dust settles after this upcoming offseason.

This year was always going to be a bridge taking the Falcons organization from the Matt Ryan era to whatever came next. As the 2022 season comes to an end, we find ourselves standing in the middle of this bridge. And at this point, we really don't know what the other side looks like. Is Ridder on the other side? There's an argument out there that he is, but the Falcons staff have to make sure.

It's OK to be on the bridge now, but you don't want to be there forever. You have to keep moving in one direction. Perhaps as the 2023 offseason commences, we'll know more about what that direction truly is in Atlanta.

Game Photos | Week 18 Falcons vs Buccaneers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 18.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 79

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warmup before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 79

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warmup before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 signs autographs for fans before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 signs autographs for fans before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 79

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 poses for a photo during warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 poses for a photo during warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 79

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 79

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks out for warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks out for warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 leads the huddle before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 leads the huddle before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, and safety Erik Harris #23 warm up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, and safety Erik Harris #23 warm up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 79

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 huddles the team prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 huddles the team prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the dirty birds march before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 79

Fans cheer during the dirty birds march before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 walks out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 walks out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 walks out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 79

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 walks out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 walks out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 79

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 walks out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 79

Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 79

Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 runs out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 runs out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Pastor Troy pulls the train horn before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 79

Pastor Troy pulls the train horn before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Coin Toss before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 79

The Coin Toss before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 prepares to snap the ball during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 79

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 prepares to snap the ball during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 react after a stop during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 react after a stop during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 79

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 79

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 79

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 79

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View from the roof of the halo board after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 79

View from the roof of the halo board after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a sack during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 79

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a sack during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 celebrate after a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 79

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 celebrate after a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players react after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 79

Atlanta Falcons players react after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a tackle during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a tackle during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34, and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 react after turnover during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 79

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34, and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 react after turnover during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 79

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 lines up for a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 79

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 lines up for a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 catches the ball during a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 catches the ball during a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defense lines up during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 79

Atlanta Falcons defense lines up during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 79

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a pass during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 79

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a pass during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offense lines up during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 79

Atlanta Falcons offense lines up during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 celebrate after a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 celebrate after a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 79

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a tackle during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 79

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a tackle during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 reacts after a stop during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 79

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 reacts after a stop during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 react after a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 react after a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 catches a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 79

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 catches a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 celebrate after a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 celebrate after a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view from the roof after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 79

General view from the roof after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shakes hands with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 79

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shakes hands with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 is seen after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 is seen after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 reacts after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 79

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 reacts after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 high five after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 high five after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players pose for a group photo after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 79

Atlanta Falcons players pose for a group photo after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 reacts in the locker room after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 reacts in the locker room after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view from the roof after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 79

General view from the roof after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view from the roof after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 79

General view from the roof after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
