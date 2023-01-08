What stood out in Falcons season finale vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Falcons beat Tampa Bay 30-17 to finish season on two-game win streak

Jan 08, 2023 at 03:46 PM

ATLANTA -- The 2022 season has reached it's end.

The Falcons' final act was a 30-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This game didn't add anything to the playoff perspective, with the Falcons eliminated from contention two weeks back and the Buccaneers already owning the NFC South title. That's why Tom Brady and most of Tampa Bay's offensive stars were pulled in the second half.

The Falcons relied heavily on their rookie offensive players, as they have in recent weeks, with Desmond Ridder finding a way to win his second straight start.

Let's take a look at their impact and what else stood out in this Week 18 contest:

Falcons finish on a high note

After a loss in Baltimore took the Falcons out of the playoff picture, head coach Arthur Smith said he wanted to see two things: Victories and progress.

He got both of those things in the final two games. Players were hellbent on honoring those requests, though some fans would've preferred two losses to improve NFL Draft positioning.

The Falcons entering the final week with the No. 7 overall pick, though that number will drop with the victory. It's uncertain at the time of publication exactly how far they'll go, but Smith insisted he wasn't worried about draft slotting down the stretch.

No matter where you stand on the debate, the Falcons will have an opportunity to get a top college player in the first round and plenty to spend in veteran free agency thanks to massive amounts of cap space.

Tyler Allgeier looks (again) like the real deal

I feel like we could say this every week during the second half of the season, but his consistent improvement makes the statement stronger and more legitimate.

Allgeier had yet another excellent day at the office, showing quality balance, vision, elusiveness and patience as a rusher who has clearly become the Falcons feature back. He had 135 yards on 24 carries, ultimately exceeding 1,000 rushing yards on the season. He's the second rookie to reach four digits in franchise history, and he did so with his best performance of the season.

The fifth-round pick constitutes an NFL Draft steal, getting massive value from a Day 3 pick. Not only is he a solid rusher, Allgeier has become a quality pass protector who can be on the field for all three downs. That also allowed Arthur Smith to be more creative with Cordarrelle Patterson, creating opportunities for the versatile playmaker.

And, since we're talking about record-breaking performances, we should also mention that Drake London broke Kyle Pitts' record for most receptions by a rookie.

Ridder gets on the board

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder didn't throw a touchdown pass in his first three starts. He did so on Sunday, connecting with MyCole Pruitt on a two-yard scoring strike.

Ridder made an excellent play, running to his right with no one open. His effort to reach the pylon prompted defenders to play the run, which left Pruitt uncovered in the end zone. Ridder threw a strike that Pruitt secured for the score.

Pruitt spiked the ball hard, but Cordarrelle Patterson made sure to track the ball down and save it for Ridder as a souvenir.

The rest of Ridder's first half wasn't quite as good, with a fumble without contact and a low completion percentage.

He heated up a bit in the second half, especially on a 14-play, 80-yard drive that ended with his second touchdown pass. That was thrown to a wide-open Olamide Zaccheaus, a score that put the Falcons ahead late in the third quarter.

He ultimately finished 19-of-30 passing for 224 yards, two touchdowns and a 108.2 passer rating. He did not throw an interception in any of his four start.

Call for questions

Submit your questions right here for inclusion in the next edition of Bair Mail.

Game Photos | Week 18 Falcons vs Buccaneers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 18.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 79

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warmup before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 79

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warmup before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 signs autographs for fans before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 signs autographs for fans before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 79

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 poses for a photo during warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 poses for a photo during warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 79

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 79

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks out for warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks out for warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 leads the huddle before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 leads the huddle before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, and safety Erik Harris #23 warm up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, and safety Erik Harris #23 warm up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 79

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 huddles the team prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 huddles the team prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the dirty birds march before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 79

Fans cheer during the dirty birds march before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 walks out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 walks out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 walks out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 79

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 walks out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 walks out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 79

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 walks out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 79

Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 79

Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 runs out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 runs out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Pastor Troy pulls the train horn before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 79

Pastor Troy pulls the train horn before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Coin Toss before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 79

The Coin Toss before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 prepares to snap the ball during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 79

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 prepares to snap the ball during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 react after a stop during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 react after a stop during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 79

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 79

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 79

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 79

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View from the roof of the halo board after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 79

View from the roof of the halo board after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a sack during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 79

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a sack during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 celebrate after a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 79

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 celebrate after a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players react after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 79

Atlanta Falcons players react after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a tackle during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a tackle during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34, and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 react after turnover during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 79

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34, and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 react after turnover during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 79

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 lines up for a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 79

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 lines up for a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 catches the ball during a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 catches the ball during a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defense lines up during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 79

Atlanta Falcons defense lines up during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 79

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a pass during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 79

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a pass during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offense lines up during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 79

Atlanta Falcons offense lines up during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 celebrate after a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 celebrate after a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 79

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a tackle during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 79

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a tackle during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 reacts after a stop during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 79

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 reacts after a stop during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 react after a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 react after a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 catches a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 79

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 catches a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 celebrate after a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 celebrate after a touchdown during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view from the roof after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 79

General view from the roof after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shakes hands with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 79

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shakes hands with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 is seen after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 is seen after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 reacts after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 79

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 reacts after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 high five after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 high five after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players pose for a group photo after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 79

Atlanta Falcons players pose for a group photo after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 reacts in the locker room after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 reacts in the locker room after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view from the roof after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 79

General view from the roof after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view from the roof after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 79

General view from the roof after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
1125 x 663 (MKT TIle) (2x)

Swaggin' Since 1966

Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Formula for Atlanta Falcons 2023 Schedule

We now know all of the Falcons opponents, teams they'll play at home and on the road

news

'All glory to God': Tyler Allgeier surpasses 1,000 rushing yards to close out his rookie campaign

Allgeier now holds the record for the most rushing yards (1,035) by a rookie running back in franchise history.

news

Bair: Falcons enter pivotal 2023 offseason with expanded young foundation

Emergence of Drake London, Tyler Allgeier and others has shortened Falcons offseason shopping list

news

Analysis: How the Falcons move forward at the quarterback position in 2023

Desmond Ridder's four-game tryout is complete. What have the Falcons learned about him? Did he do enough to warrant starter-status in 2023?

news

Falcons inactives: Atlanta releases inactives list for 2022 season finale vs. Tampa Bay

With Elijah Wilkinson out, the Falcons can get one more look at Matt Hennessy at left guard before the season's end.

news

Five things to watch when the Falcons conclude 2022 season with Tampa Bay matchup

Draft order, games to watch and a Grady Jarrett revenge game all headline the final Five Things to Watch installment.

news

Falcons Daily: Grady Jarrett revenge game vs. Tampa Bay incoming?

We all remember the circumstances of the last time the Falcons faced the Buccaneers, right? It's probably still a sore spot.

news

Falcons injury report: Offensive lineman ruled out versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Elijah Wilkinson the only Atlanta player to receive an injury designation

news

Who will win, Falcons or Buccaneers? Expert Picks

The Falcons clash against the Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Nerdy Birds: A look at how 2022 Falcons compare to teams of the past

While the Falcons have had an up-and-down season in 2022, they have shown promise throughout the year. This season marks the first time in franchise history that the Falcons have had rookies as their leading rusher and leading receiver.

news

Bair Mail: On helping Grady Jarrett and fixing the pass rush, trading up to get Jalen Carter or Will Anderson, Kyle Pitts and more

We also discuss getting a win vs. NFL Draft positioning in this Friday mailbag

Top News

Formula for Atlanta Falcons 2023 Schedule

Bair: Falcons enter pivotal 2023 offseason with expanded young foundation

'All glory to God': Tyler Allgeier surpasses 1,000 rushing yards to close out his rookie campaign

What stood out in Falcons season finale vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising