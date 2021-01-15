A.J. Brown, media, Falcons fans tweet reactions over Arthur Smith news

A closer look at the social media reaction from current and former Titans players, media members and Falcons fans

Jan 15, 2021 at 06:06 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

20190925_practice_011_16x9web
Donald Page/Tennessee Titans

On Friday afternoon, the Falcons agreed to terms with Arthur Smith to become the next head coach in Atlanta. Smith has spent the last two seasons overseeing one of the NFL's best offensive units as offensive coordinator or the Tennessee Titans.

Under Smith in the 2020 season, Tennessee ranked No. 4 (25.1) in points per game (30.7) in the 2020 season, following 2019 when his unit ranked No. 10 (25.1) in this category.

RELATED CONTENT

The Titans ranked No. 2 in rushing offense averaging (168.1) yards per game. Smith's work to establish a rushing attack that highlights Derrick Henry has not gone unnoticed. Henry ranks No. 1 in rushing yards with 2,027. The Titans also made the playoffs the two seasons Smith has been calling the plays on offense.

Beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina in 2006, Smith's rise in the coaching ranks has happened quickly. His first NFL job came with the Washington Football Team as a defensive quality assistant before joining the Titans in 2012 as an offensive quality control coach and has worked as the offensive line and assistant tight ends coach (2013), assistant tight ends coach (2014-2015), tight ends coach (2016-2018) before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.

Here's a look at how people reacted on social media about the Falcons agreeing to terms with Smith to be the head coach late Friday afternoon:

A.J. Brown, Titans receiver

Mike Garafolo, NFL Network

Ryan Tannehill, Titans quarterback

Harry Douglas, ex-Falcons, Titans receiver

Mike Vrabel, Titans head coach

Michael Roos, ex-Titans tackle

And others ...

Head Coach Arthur Smith | Agree to Terms

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with Arthur Smith to become head coach. Smith comes to Atlanta from the Tennessee Titans.

20190817_Patriots_2t_178_16x9web
1 / 21
Photo: Tennessee Titans
Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
2 / 21

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/Pool Photo via AP)
3 / 21

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/Pool Photo via AP)

Tennessee Titans offensive assistant coach Arthur Smith holds up a play during NFL football training camp Sunday, July 27, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
4 / 21

Tennessee Titans offensive assistant coach Arthur Smith holds up a play during NFL football training camp Sunday, July 27, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 20-17. (Scott Boehm via AP)
5 / 21

Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 20-17. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith, right, helping tight end Delanie Walker (82) warm up before a preseason NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)
6 / 21

Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith, right, helping tight end Delanie Walker (82) warm up before a preseason NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)

Tight ends coach Arthur Smith, right, demonstrates a play with tight end Phillip Supernaw during NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
7 / 21

Tight ends coach Arthur Smith, right, demonstrates a play with tight end Phillip Supernaw during NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, right, talks with quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and quarterback Logan Woodside (5) during warmups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
8 / 21

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, right, talks with quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and quarterback Logan Woodside (5) during warmups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) watches practice from the sideline during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Walker injured his left thumb during a practice on Thursday. With Walker are tight end Phillip Supernaw (89), Arthur Smith, offensive assistant coach for tight ends, second from right; and Mike Mularkey, assistant head coach for tight ends, right. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
9 / 21

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) watches practice from the sideline during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Walker injured his left thumb during a practice on Thursday. With Walker are tight end Phillip Supernaw (89), Arthur Smith, offensive assistant coach for tight ends, second from right; and Mike Mularkey, assistant head coach for tight ends, right. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, Arthur Smith, who at the time was the Tennessee Titans' tight ends coach, watches the action from the sideline in an NFL football game between the Titans and the Minnesota Vikings in Nashville, Tenn. Smith replaced Matt LaFleur as offensive coordinator when LaFleur was hired last month as head coach of the Green Bay Packers. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)
10 / 21

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, Arthur Smith, who at the time was the Tennessee Titans' tight ends coach, watches the action from the sideline in an NFL football game between the Titans and the Minnesota Vikings in Nashville, Tenn. Smith replaced Matt LaFleur as offensive coordinator when LaFleur was hired last month as head coach of the Green Bay Packers. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, left, watches as wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) runs a drill during an organized team activity at the Titans' NFL football training facility Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
11 / 21

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, left, watches as wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) runs a drill during an organized team activity at the Titans' NFL football training facility Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
12 / 21

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
13 / 21

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (87) talks with tight ends coach Arthur Smith during NFL football minicamp Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
14 / 21

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (87) talks with tight ends coach Arthur Smith during NFL football minicamp Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith instructs players during an organized team activity at the Titans' NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
15 / 21

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith instructs players during an organized team activity at the Titans' NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) celebrates with tight ends coach Arthur Smith after the Titans beat the Washington Redskins in an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 25-16.(AP Photo/James Kenney)
16 / 21

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) celebrates with tight ends coach Arthur Smith after the Titans beat the Washington Redskins in an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 25-16.(AP Photo/James Kenney)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during training camp joint practice with the New England Patriots at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
17 / 21

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during training camp joint practice with the New England Patriots at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
18 / 21

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans prior to the game between Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, TX. (Tennessee Titans)
19 / 21

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans prior to the game between Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, TX. (Tennessee Titans)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
20 / 21

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
21 / 21

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Arthur Smith could target Bears' Dave Ragone to be OC, per report

Smith and Ragone worked together in Tennessee during the 2013 season
news

The search: The process of landing Arthur Smith

The following is a list of events focusing on how the Falcons agreed to terms with Arthur Smith to be the 18th coach in franchise history
news

Falcons, Arthur Smith agree to terms to be head coach

The 38-year-old coach has spent the last decade with the Tennessee Titans
news

Falcons make offer to Arthur Smith to be head coach, per report

The team and the Titans' offensive coordinator have been talking, according to another report
news

Terry Fontenot the 'favorite' to be Falcons' next GM, per report

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that signs point to the Saints vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel being the choice
news

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position
news

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' head coach position
news

Report: Falcons conduct second interview with Arthur Smith

Smith is considered by many to be one of the top candidates to land a head-coaching job this offseason
news

Mercedes-Benz Stadium partners with Fulton County for vaccine distribution

Distribution of the vaccine began Monday, January 4, 2021 for the Phase 1 rollout. The partnership will currently run through March with the option of extending the partnership as needed. 
news

Brad Holmes, Terry Fontenot finalists for Falcons GM vacancy, per report

Holmes and Fontenot have both interviewed with the Falcons so far in the search
news

Falcons interview Brad Holmes a second time for GM vacancy, per report

Holmes, the Los Angeles Rams' director of college scouting, interviewed with Falcons remotely back on Jan. 5

Top News

Falcons, Arthur Smith agree to terms to be head coach

The search: The process of landing Arthur Smith

Arthur Smith could target Bears' Dave Ragone to be OC, per report

A.J. Brown, media, Falcons fans tweet reactions over Arthur Smith news

Advertising