A.J. Brown, media, Falcons fans tweet reactions over Arthur Smith news

On Friday afternoon, the Falcons agreed to terms with Arthur Smith to become the next head coach in Atlanta. Smith has spent the last two seasons overseeing one of the NFL's best offensive units as offensive coordinator or the Tennessee Titans.

Under Smith in the 2020 season, Tennessee ranked No. 4 (25.1) in points per game (30.7) in the 2020 season, following 2019 when his unit ranked No. 10 (25.1) in this category.

The Titans ranked No. 2 in rushing offense averaging (168.1) yards per game. Smith's work to establish a rushing attack that highlights Derrick Henry has not gone unnoticed. Henry ranks No. 1 in rushing yards with 2,027. The Titans also made the playoffs the two seasons Smith has been calling the plays on offense.

Beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina in 2006, Smith's rise in the coaching ranks has happened quickly. His first NFL job came with the Washington Football Team as a defensive quality assistant before joining the Titans in 2012 as an offensive quality control coach and has worked as the offensive line and assistant tight ends coach (2013), assistant tight ends coach (2014-2015), tight ends coach (2016-2018) before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.