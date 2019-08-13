A challenge to Julio Jones is just the start for Falcons rookie Jordan Miller

"The hardest people I went against in college were all on my team," Miller said. "People ask me about the best receivers I went against and I always say Dante Pettis and John Ross. We'd go at it in practice every day in one-on-ones, team, and I felt like it really helped prepare me for games."

Miller is carrying that same approach with the Falcons, who have arguably the deepest and most talented group of pass-catchers in the league. Although Jones has been limited, Miller has been tested frequently by the likes of Mohamed Sanu, Calvin Ridley, Justin Hardy and many others.

Miller explained that in college he put his antenna up when facing Ross or Pettis, really focusing in a way he might not against some of the other players on his team. Now, he doesn't have that luxury. He's learning that every receiver in the NFL is in the league for a reason and has more than a few tricks up his sleeve that can leave a defensive back grasping at air.

The depth and caliber of receiver in the NFL is something Miller is getting used to, but from a technique and scheme standpoint it's clear why the Falcons targeted the former Husky.

Washington's defensive coordinator and defensive back coach is Jimmy Lake, who spent five seasons as an NFL coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. That NFL-style approach is something Lake carried with him to the college ranks, and it has given Miller a head start in practicing what the pros preach.

"It was a point of emphasis for him; he was training us for the NFL," Miller said. "We played an NFL-type defense, we played single-high [safety] and a lot of Cover 3. In the NFL they look for press corners and guys that can go up and bump, and that's all we did at [Washington] so that helped a lot for me to get used to being down and pressed on guys."

The Falcons utilize that same Cover 1/Cover 3 look that Miller played in Washington, so the learning curve might not be as steep in that aspect of the game. Perhaps that's why Miller is focused on lining up against the best and truly putting his technique to the test.