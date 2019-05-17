5 things to know about Falcons' fifth-round pick Qadree Ollison

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons' selected running back Qadree Ollison with the No. 152 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Ollison was a standout player at the University of Pittsburgh in his senior season where he rushed for 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns on 194 carries.
Ollison views himself as "just a kid from Niagra Falls who was never supposed to make it this far."
Here are five things to know about Atlanta's newest running back:
1. His college number was dedicated to honor his late brother
Ollison wore the No. 30 in college in honor of his late brother, Lerowne "Rome" Harris, who was shot and killed in October of 2017. Harris was his football idol as a child and the two shared a bond through the game of football.
2. He comes from an athletic family
Ollison's parents, Vicki and Wayne, both played basketball at the collegiate level. Vicki played at Alabama State and Wayne at Buffalo State.
3. He likes Beyonce, too
He gives credit where it's due. Ollison took to Twitter to praise the one and only, Beyoncè.
4. Education is important to him
Ollison earned his bachelor's degree Pittsburgh in communications. He's currently working on getting his second degree at the moment.
5. He's good friends with Steelers' running back James Conner
Ollison and Conner have been through some trying times in their lives. Conner was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and beat it and went on to defy the odds, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2019. The two running backs played together for three seasons at Pittsburgh.