5 things to know about Falcons' fourth-round pick Kendall Sheffield 

May 14, 2019 at 04:51 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons got arguably one of the fastest players in the entire 2019 NFL Draft class in Kendall Sheffield out of Ohio State. Atlanta moved up six spots to No. 111 to snag the cornerback.

Get to know one of Atlanta's newest cornerbacks here:

1. You can find his name in the Ohio State record book

You've heard about Sheffield's speed, but let's talk about how fast he really is. Sheffield set an Ohio State record with his 6.63-second 60-meter dash time.

2. Coming for that No. 1 spot

Sheffield's path to the NFL was a bit unusual. Coming out of Thurgood Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas, as five-star recruit, Sheffield committed to the University of Alabama. After redshirting the 2015 season, Sheffield transferred to Blinn College, a junior college in Brenham, Texas. He was the No. 1-rated cornerback coming out of junior college following the 2016 season. Sheffield then transferred to Ohio State in the spring of 2017. He played two seasons for the Buckeyes.

3. A track star in the state of Texas

Sheffield won the 2014 Texas state 5A 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles championships and repeated as 110-meter champion in 2015. The guy can fly on the track.

4. Once held the title for fastest player in college football

Chase Goodbread of NFL.com ranked Sheffield as the fastest player in college football when he ranked the top 18 players in 2018.

5. A weapon all over the field

Sheffiled's physical gifts allow him to be utilized all over the field. At Blinn, Sheffield averaged 29.1 yards on 18 kick returns and 8.9 yards on 12 punt returns. He also had one punt return and one kick return for a touchdown. Falcons general Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn mentioned he might be in the mix as potential return threat for Atlanta in 2019.

