5 things to know about Falcons' fifth-round pick Jordan Miller 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons added two Washington Huskies in this draft in Kaleb McGary and Jordan Miller.
Miller was the second cornerback Atlanta selected in the draft. He's the tall, long and fast cornerback Dan Quinn wants in his defense. During his senior season at Washington, Miller started 12 out of 14 games and recorded 20 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Here are five things to know about Miller:
1. He's got some long arms
Miller has a 32 and 7/8-inch wing span and he ranks in the 91st percentile of cornerbacks in this year's draft class.
2. He was once a track star
Miller wasn't just a football player at Oceanside High School. He was a sprinter, long jumper and triple jumper on the track team. He won the California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section 100-meter championship with a time of 10.80 seconds and won the triple jump with a leap of 48 feet and four inches.
3. He was teammates with first-round pick Kaleb McGary
McGary and Miller will continue on their football journey together. The two former Washington Huskies played on the same team together for four years under Chris Petersen.
4. A 3-star recruit coming out of college
Miller was ranked as the No. 76 prospect in California coming out of Oceanside High School.
5. He likes long walks on the beach with his dog, too
Miller enjoys walks on the beach with his dog, just like the majority of people in America. Miller posed for a picture in his hometown of San Diego on the beach with his dog.