5 things to know about Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson

13 / 14

In this Nov. 25, 2017, photo, Alabama punter JK Scott throws the ball against Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson during the second half of the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala. We have some bad news. Well, it's not really news because it happened months ago, but since there is a good chance you were not paying attention when the Poinsettia Bowl passed away back in January you might be saddened to find out there are less FBS bowl games this season than last. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)