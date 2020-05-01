5 things to know about Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson

The Atlanta Falcons drafted defensive tackle Marlon Davidson in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Davidson, a four-year standout at Auburn, is expected to make a significant impact in his rookie season.
A college graduate
It was well-documented throughout the draft process how important Davidson's promise to his late mother was to him. Davidson lost his mom when he was a 16-year-old high school student after she suffered a tragic fall that caused the blood clot that ultimately led to her death.
Ever since that moment, Davidson has been on a mission to fulfill the promise he made to his mom, and that was to graduate college and make it to the NFL.
He was successful in doing both of those things.
Davidson became a graduate of the College of Liberal Arts at Auburn in December of 2019.
Football is a family affair in the Davidson household
Davidson's older brother, Ken Carter, was also a defensive lineman at Auburn. Carter was a member of the Tigers' football team from 2010-13 and he was able to provide guidance for Davidson when he arrived on campus based on his experience.
The second-round pick credits Carter for the way he mentored him over the years.
The ultimate hype man
If you're looking for a hype man, Davidson is your guy.
Just watch the video below to see how he is cheering his teammate on at Auburn's Pro Day.
A special bond with Derrick Brown
Davidson and Derrick Brown, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, share a unique bond with one another.
After spending the last few years of their lives as teammates, they'll now be squaring off against one another twice a year during NFC South play.
Brown and Davidson formed quite the duo, combining for 344 tackles and 27 sacks in their respective careers at Auburn.
They were also roommates at the NFL combine in late February.
"Everything about us was just about work," Davidson said of his relationship with Brown.
A unique love for the game of football
When asked what he enjoys most about the game of football in a media session at the NFL Combine, Davidson gave quite the response:
"What I love most about the game is that I can literally go out there and hit a man consistently and pound them and the police not come," Brown said. "That is the most enjoyable moment about ball. You can go out there and really abuse someone."
With the No. 47 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select Auburn defensive tackle Marlon Davidson.