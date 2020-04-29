5 things to know about Falcons' cornerback A.J. Terrell 

A hometown hero
A.J. Terrell grew up in Atlanta and attended Westlake High School in Fulton County. At Westlake, Terrell played wide receiver and cornerback and was a four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Father-son bond is strong in the Terrell household
If you follow Terrell on Instagram, you'll notice a majority of his pictures are of him and his son, Trè. Terrell said the birth of his son - who was born two months before the start of his junior season -- changed his outlook on life.
"I feel like I have a lot of responsibility now," Terrell said via TheState.com. "Not saying that I didn't before, but now it's just given me an extra boost of energy to go out there and do what I do best."
Clemson bond is strong
One of the top prospects in this year's draft, Isaiah Simmons, was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 8-overall pick. After being selected, Simmons stayed glued to the TV to see where Terrell would get drafted.
Watch his reaction here:
Red Carpet ready for the ESPYs
Terrell and several of his teammates joined coach Dabo Swinney at the ESPYs in 2019 where they took the red carpet. Clemson was nominated for "Best Team" after their 2018 national championship season.
Must-see high school prospect
After his decorated high school career, Terrell earned scholarship offers from Florida, Alabama and Georgia before ultimately choosing Clemson.
Terrell played quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback during his senior year at Westlake. He was one of the highest-rated signees among the 2017 recruiting class.