2020 NFL Draft: Falcons select Mykal Walker in fourth round

Apr 25, 2020 at 12:42 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Walker_AP_19328710786825
AP Photo

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons selected former Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker with the 119th-overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After addressing the defensive line and secondary, many expected the Falcons to add a linebacker, and they did so with their first pick on Day 3.

WHY HE FITS

A two-time first-team all-conference selection at Fresno State, Walker was highly productive at the college level and brings plenty of athleticism to the NFL. The Falcons have historically coveted speed at the linebacker position under coach Dan Quinn, and Walker ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds. After losing De'Vondre Campbell in free agency, the Falcons were expected to add more depth to their linebacker corps, and Walker has a history of producing at a high level. During his two seasons at Fresno State, Walker recorded 182 tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss, 10 pass defenses and 6.5 sacks.

Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com

  • Grade: C+
  • Comment: "Explosive off-ball linebacker with some experience on the edge. Athleticism helps him get to the football in a hurry. Average-at-best in coverage. Slightly stiff/uncomfortable sinking. Best ranging sideline-to-sideline or flying downhill. Falcons needed linebacker depth."

Mike Tanier, Bleacher Report

  • Grade: C
  • Comment: "Unfortunately, Walker lacks the size and agility to be an NFL edge-rusher and the instincts and range to be effective as an inside linebacker. He could succeed in a specialized role, but it's more likely that he will start his career on the practice squad. He fits the speedy profile the Falcons love in their defenders, but there's a reason the Falcons always seem to need immediate help on defense."

"Scouts say Walker is expected to test well, and it can be hard to ignore the consistency of production over the last three years, but the tape just doesn't pop. As an inside linebacker, his instincts and awareness help take him where he needs to go, but the football movements are too stiff and mechanical and will make it tough to carry the production over as a pro. He has core special-teams potential and might be able to challenge for a late roster spot because of it," NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein writes of Walker.

Welcome to Atlanta, Mykal Walker

With the No. 119 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker.

Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Mykal Walker (3) stops Air Force Falcons quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Hawaii quarterback Jeremy Moussa is sacked by Fresno State defensive end Mykal Walker during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Fresno State won 50-20. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker in an NCAA football game against Southern California Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Fresno State defensive end Mykal Walker celebrates a sack against Wyoming during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker waits to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker enjoys senior night before taking on Nevada during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
