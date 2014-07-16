2014 Falcons Camp Preview: CBs

The Atlanta Falcons secondary is loaded with talent, including cornerbacks Robert Alford and Desmond Trufant. Just like the rest of the team's CBs, the second-year stars expect to deliver 'shut-down' performances on a weekly basis in 2014. Falcons fans can trust that secondary coach Tim Lewis and DBs coach Joe Danna will prepare the entire group to achieve such goals.

RETURNING PLAYERS

Robert Alford:

Alford has high expectations for his second season, following a rookie campaign that included 16 games (four starts), 40 tackles, eight PBUs, two INTs, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He's fast and will embrace the spotlight, likely replacing Asante Samuel, opposite of Trufant.

Jordan Mabin:

Mabin spent time on the practice squad last year and participated well in minicamp this year, blending in with the other veterans in OTAs. He'll be in the hunt for a roster spot.

Robert McClain:

McClain returns for a third season with the Falcons, looking to lock down the nickel spot. He was impressive during OTAs and minicamp, disrupting passes and making interceptions, something Falcons fans hope to see plenty of in 2014.

Desmond Trufant:

Trufant returns in 2014, following a remarkable rookie season. He started all 16 games in 2013 and logged 70 tackles, 17 PBUs, two INTs, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In year two, his confidence and playmaking abilities will only lead to great things for the Falcons defense.

VETERAN ADDITIONS

Javier Arenas:

Arenas enters his fifth NFL season, spending last year with the Arizona Cardinals. In 2013, he played in 16 games, recorded 12 tackles and one sack. He'll more than likely compete for spots in the nickel and dime packages, against McClain and Josh Wilson.

Josh Wilson:

Wilson enters his eighth year in the league, his first with the Falcons, signed by the team in the offseason. He has played in 102-career games with 81 starts, while totaling 399 tackles (234 solo), 14 INTs, 11 fumble recoveries, nine forced fumbles, five sacks, and 71 passes defensed. Last season, Wilson started all 16 games and posted a career-high 93 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and seven passes defensed.

ROOKIES

Ricardo Allen:

Allen was selected by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, following a solid career at Purdue. The former Boilermaker, who holds the school record with four interceptions returned for touchdowns, is hoping to be a factor in the nickel and dime packages. Durability is one of his biggest strengths.

