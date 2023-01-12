Younghoe Koo named special teams player of the month

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Younghoe was an elite kicker, maybe the best in football down the home stretch. He converted all 12 of his field goal attempts over the last five Falcons games, including from 50-plus yards. Oh, and he hit the game-winner as time expired to beat the Arizona Cardinals.

That's, you know, pretty darn good.

Koo was honored for those efforts on Wednesday morning, when he was named the NFC special teams player of the month for December and January.

Koo was the only kicker to attempt as many field goals as he did, and he still split uprights on them all.

This was Koo's second player of the month honor. He joins Matt Ryan, Morten Andersen and Matt Bryant as Falcons to earn their respective awards twice.