Younghoe Koo named special teams player of the month

Falcons kicker was perfect converting field goals in December, January

Jan 12, 2023 at 08:28 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Younghoe was an elite kicker, maybe the best in football down the home stretch. He converted all 12 of his field goal attempts over the last five Falcons games, including from 50-plus yards. Oh, and he hit the game-winner as time expired to beat the Arizona Cardinals.

That's, you know, pretty darn good.

RELATED CONTENT:

Koo was honored for those efforts on Wednesday morning, when he was named the NFC special teams player of the month for December and January.

Koo was the only kicker to attempt as many field goals as he did, and he still split uprights on them all.

This was Koo's second player of the month honor. He joins Matt Ryan, Morten Andersen and Matt Bryant as Falcons to earn their respective awards twice.

Koo had yet another solid season in his first since signing a five-year contract extension last offseason. Koo hit 32 of 37 field goal attempts, with just a single miss from less than 50 yards out. He hit two game-winners in 2020 and has five over the past two seasons.

Related Content

news

What Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot said about the quarterback position heading into the 2023 offseason

Smith said it's too early to make a decision about who the starting quarterback will be in Atlanta in 2023.

news

Falcons coaching staff selected to coach in East-West Shrine Bowl

The Falcons join the Patriots as the two staffs tagged to coach this year's Shrine Bowl.

news

Falcons 'won't be close-minded' when hiring Dean Pees replacement

Falcons won't alter defensive personnel preferences with change in coordinator

news

'We're in the next phase of the plan': Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith talk 2023 offseason, why its so different from past years

The Falcons are projected to have more money towards the cap than at any point combined in the last two offseason. That means we will see a different offseason approach from this organization once the new league year arrives.

news

Chris Lindstrom named PFF's 2022 NFL All-Pro Team

PFF graded Lindstrom out at 95.0 overall this season

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder and Falcons QB options, pressing offseason needs and prospect of Clemson's Myles Murphy at No. 8 overall

We dive into two areas where the Falcons must get better fast in this Tuesday mailbag

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Why I'm optimistic about the direction of the Falcons organization

... and why you should be, too.

news

Arnold Ebiketie reflects on rookie year and his goals for the offseason

Ebiketie concluded his rookie campaign with 21 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles finishing 14th amongst all rookie linebackers in the NFL

news

Falcons sign 18 players to Reserve/Future contracts

news

Dean Pees explains decision to retire after 50 years in coaching, two seasons as Falcons defensive coordinator

news

After 50 years of coaching, Dean Pees announces retirement

Through five decades, the longtime defensive coordinator has coached at every level: high school, college and pros. His reach is far, from small towns in Ohio to the MAC conference to Super Bowl champions.

Top News

Falcons 'won't be close-minded' when hiring Dean Pees replacement

'We're in the next phase of the plan': Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith talk 2023 offseason, why its so different from past years

Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot's 'End of Season' | Press Conference

Falcons coaching staff selected to coach in East-West Shrine Bowl

Advertising