Young Fans Soak Up Youth Weekend Activities

Jul 26, 2014 at 09:45 AM

Fans young and old filled the grounds of Flowery Branch for Youth Weekend during the second day of 2014 XFINITY® Atlanta Falcons Training Camp. The Atlanta Falcons Drumline performed as fans entered the gates, greeting them with heart pounding beats, and creating a sense of excitement which quickly spread through the crowd.

Kids and parents alike had smiles as they walked to and from each activity. The silence from the morning was quickly filled by laughter and screeches as kids threw footballs at 10 gallon trashcans.

Parents agree, events such as this one are neat, exciting, and allow fans the opportunity to spend time with the Falcons community.

"It means the world for him to experience something like this, seeing he's a huge football fan," Falcons fan Stephen Green said of his son. "It's wonderful. The way they give back like this; it's great."

Green's son, 11-year-old Xavier Green, recapped everything he'd done, including seeing the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders, which had been his favorite part. Like all of the kids, he was excited to be here and experience the fun activities.

"It's a good thing and I'm grateful that I'm here," Green said.

As people lined up for the first-ever Falcon Walk, father-son duo, Phillip and Brayden Murray, stopped to see what the commotion was.

"The entire organization does a really good job of making sure that these guys are visible in the community," Murray said. "For the youth to look up to them is exceptional; them staying out of trouble and just being able to kind of see and feel. I think that's huge."

As the crowd around the parade route thickened, anticipation grew. Kids and parents wanted a glimpse of their favorite Falcon player. The Atlanta Falcons Drumline kicked off the Falcon Walk, leading the players and coaching staff out of the main building to a roaring crowd.

Cheers and applause for the hometown team filled the air. Faces of little boys and girls lit up as players made their way past. Children stuck out their hands, and one-by-one the players gave high-five's in return. The shock and awe on the young faces as they realized they just got high-fived by a Falcons player, summed up the joy and excitement of the afternoon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons Sign WR J'Mon Moore

Roster transaction during AT&T Training Camp
news

Falcons Announce 2021 Training Camp Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows

Erick Capetillo, Tessa Grossman, Darryl Jackson and Cliff Matthews will join the team leading up to the kickoff of the 2021 season.
news

Atlanta Falcons to host open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons special teams

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons offensive line

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons defensive line

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons receivers

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons linebackers

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Falcons reportedly work out five players, including three quarterbacks

One of the quaterbacks is former Iowa and Michigan standout Jake Rudock
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons running backs

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons safeties

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
news

Takeaways: Best moments from the Falcons' final scrimmage

Atlanta held its final scrimmage of training camp, which proved to be competitive and entertaining

Top News

Who stood out during Falcons preseason game versus Browns

Twitter erupts after Kyle Pitts long reception in first NFL action

Game Photos | Preseason Week 3 Browns at Falcons

Highlight: Kyle Pitts breaks loose for explosive 27-yard gain on first catch

Advertising