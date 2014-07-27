XFINITY Camp Youth Weekend Winners: Day 2

Jul 27, 2014 at 03:09 PM
Falcons Community Relations

2014 XFINITY Training Camp - Youth Weekend

Falcons fans brought their families to Flowery Branch the weekend of July 25 & 26 to have fun at Youth Weekend. Kids enjoyed activites, autographs and the first Falcons Walk.

The last day of Youth Weekend at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp proved to be an unbelievable success as youth 17 and under had the chance to get autographs from an Atlanta Falcons Cheerleader and try on authentic Falcons equipment at "Look Like a Pro".

At the Football Flurry station, kids were able to enter to win autographed Atlanta Falcons white panel footballs. The winners are listed below.

If you have not claimed your prize as a winner, you have one week to contact Maddy Cuono at (770) 965-4335 or e-mail mcuono@falcons.nfl.com to claim your prize. Make sure you have your winning ticket number readily available.

For more information about Atlanta Falcons Community Programs visit atlantafalcons.com/community.

To see a full photo gallery of all photos taken at Youth Weekend, click here.

Winners for July 27

Football Winners

  • T. Watkins – Jake Matthews
  • A. Chen – Matt Ryan
  • J. Altman – Josh Harris
  • J. Surles – Matt Ryan
  • M. Pickens – Jaquizz Rodgers
  • A. Akin – Jake Matthews
  • T. Mallette – Matt Bryant
  • T. Manley – William Moore
  • C. Trammell – Jonathan Babineaux
  • C. Walker – Osi Umenyiora
  • P. Neville – Jaquizz Rodgers
  • R. Garner – Desmond Trufant
  • A. Ivans – William Moore
  • K. Dunn – Osi Umenyiora
  • C. Jackson – Julio Jones
  • O. Xiong – Julio Jones
  • A. Smith – Steven Jackson
  • K. Johnson – Harry Douglas
  • M. Mules – Desmond Trufant

R. Lush – Steven Jackson

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

