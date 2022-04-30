Who could the Falcons target on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft? 

The Falcons have three picks remaining in the 2022 NFL Draft. Even with the final rounds approaching there are still positions to prioritize when Atlanta are making their decisions. It's true that once you get to a certain point of Day 3 that you're really just looking for the true best player available, but the Falcons are in a unique position where they could still be filling a need with whatever direction they decide to go in.
The Falcons do not currently have a fourth round pick. But there's always an option of a trade being on the table to get back into it.
With all of this in mind, let's take a look at 32 players (with the focus on the line of scrimmage) the Falcons could target with their final picks.
Defensive linemen
Fourth and fifth round targets: John Ridgeway (Arkansas), Neil Farrell Jr. (LSU), Matthew Butler (Tennessee), Eyioma Uwazurike (Iowa State)
Fifth and sixth round targets: Jayden Peevy (Texas A&M), Haskell Garrett (Ohio State), Curtis Brooks (Cincinnati), Chris Hinton (Michigan)
Offensive linemen
Fourth and fifth round targets: OT Rasheed Walker (Penn State), OT Braxton Jones (Southern Utah), OT Spencer Burford (UTSA), G Jamaree Sayler (Georgia), G Justin Shaffer (Georgia), G Logan Bruss (Wisconsin)
Sixth and seventh round targets: OT Vederian Lowe (Illinios), OT Ryan Van Demark (Connecticut), OT Obinna Eze (TCU), G Chasen Hines (LSU), G Chris Paul (Tulsa), G Cade Mays (Tennessee)
Wide receivers
Fourth and fifth round targets: Calvin Austen III (Memphis), Khalil Shakir (Boise State), Justyn Ross (Clemson)
Sixth and seventh round targets: Bo Melton (Rutgers), Makai Polk (Mississippi State), Charleston Rambo (Miami)
Safety
Fourth and fifth round targets: Verone McKinley III (Oregon), Alontae Taylor (Tennessee), Tycen Anderson (Toledo)
Sixth and seventh round targets: Dane Belton (Iowa), Juanyeh Thomas (Georgia Tech), Smoke Monday (Auburn)
