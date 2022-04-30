Who could the Falcons target on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft? 

Videos Why the Atlanta Falcons picked QB Desmond Ridder in the 2022 NFL Draft

Videos 'You gotta love the Falcons' | DeAngelo Malone first reaction

Videos 'My whole life has been waiting on this moment' | Desmond Ridder first reactions

Videos Why the Atlanta Falcons drafted ILB Troy Andersen in the 2022 NFL Draft

Videos David Carr explains why Desmond Ridder is a great fit for the Atlanta Falcons

Videos Terry Fontenot & Arthur Smith | NFL Draft press conference day 2

Videos 'Honored to play for my hometown team' | DeAngelo Malone Press Conference | 2022 NFL Draft

Videos 'Excited to get down there and work' | Desmond Ridder Press Conference | 2022 NFL Draft

Videos Falcons select DeAngelo Malone with No. 82 pick in 2022 draft

Videos 'I'm all about winning, and that's something they should know about me' | Troy Andersen first reactions

Videos DeAngelo Malone highlights | 2022 NFL Draft

Videos Why the Atlanta Falcons picked OLB Arnold Ebiketie in 2nd round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Videos Falcons select Desmond Ridder with No. 74 pick in 2022 draft

Videos Marc Ross on Falcons' selection of Desmond Ridder at No. 74 overall 'NFL Draft Center'

Videos Troy Andersen 'Excited to get down there and start winning football games' | Press conference

Videos Troy Andersen highlights | 2022 NFL Draft

Videos 'I'm ready to go to work, I'm excited and can't wait' | Arnold Ebiketie first reactions

Videos Inside the Draft Room | Exclusive look at Terry Fontenot's phone call to Arnold Ebiketie

Videos Arnold Ebiketie 'I'm ready to put the work in' | Press conference

Videos Arnold Ebiketie highlights | 2022 NFL Draft

Videos Drake London gets emotional listening to family's 2022 draft letter

Videos Atlanta Falcons first round pick Drake London press conference | 2022 NFL Draft

Videos What stood out from Round 1 of '22 draft? 'GMFB' | Falcons start the rush for Wide Receivers

Videos Why the Falcons picked WR Drake London

Videos Reactions to 2022 NFL Draft pick Drake London and what this means for Day 2 of the Draft | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Terry Fontenot & Arthur Smith | NFL Draft press conference day 1

Videos Breaking down Drake London's college highlights

Videos 'Just waiting for that call... and it came from the right team' | Drake London first reactions

Videos Inside the Draft Room | Exclusive look at the phone call with Drake London

Videos Drake London 'I wanted to be in Atlanta at the end of the day' | Press conference

Videos Falcons select Drake London with No. 8 pick in 2022 draft

Videos Drake London highlights | 2022 NFL Draft

Videos Desmond Ridder highlights | 2022 NFL Draft

Videos 'A lot will be expected from this draft class' | Arthur Smith & Terry Fontenot

Videos What other players might fit the Falcons? | Arch's 'Best Players Available' in the 2022 NFL Draft

Videos What Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith can do on first two days of NFL Draft | Falcons Final Whistle Podcast

Videos How can the Atlanta Falcons build on the offensive line in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Videos Who are the Falcons picking at the 2022 NFL Draft? | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Atlanta Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium announce a new display dedicated to Girls Flag Football