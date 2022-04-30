Who could the Falcons target on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft? 

There are still depth needs to fill within certain position groups in Atlanta. What are they? Who could fit? 

poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021.
The Falcons have three picks remaining in the 2022 NFL Draft. Even with the final rounds approaching there are still positions to prioritize when Atlanta are making their decisions. It's true that once you get to a certain point of Day 3 that you're really just looking for the true best player available, but the Falcons are in a unique position where they could still be filling a need with whatever direction they decide to go in.

The Falcons do not currently have a fourth round pick. But there's always an option of a trade being on the table to get back into it.

With all of this in mind, let's take a look at 32 players (with the focus on the line of scrimmage) the Falcons could target with their final picks.

Defensive linemen

Fourth and fifth round targets: John Ridgeway (Arkansas), Neil Farrell Jr. (LSU), Matthew Butler (Tennessee), Eyioma Uwazurike (Iowa State)

Fifth and sixth round targets: Jayden Peevy (Texas A&M), Haskell Garrett (Ohio State), Curtis Brooks (Cincinnati), Chris Hinton (Michigan)

Offensive linemen

Fourth and fifth round targets: OT Rasheed Walker (Penn State), OT Braxton Jones (Southern Utah), OT Spencer Burford (UTSA), G Jamaree Sayler (Georgia), G Justin Shaffer (Georgia), G Logan Bruss (Wisconsin)

Sixth and seventh round targets: OT Vederian Lowe (Illinios), OT Ryan Van Demark (Connecticut), OT Obinna Eze (TCU), G Chasen Hines (LSU), G Chris Paul (Tulsa), G Cade Mays (Tennessee)

Wide receivers

Fourth and fifth round targets: Calvin Austen III (Memphis), Khalil Shakir (Boise State), Justyn Ross (Clemson)

Sixth and seventh round targets: Bo Melton (Rutgers), Makai Polk (Mississippi State), Charleston Rambo (Miami)

Safety

Fourth and fifth round targets: Verone McKinley III (Oregon), Alontae Taylor (Tennessee), Tycen Anderson (Toledo)

Sixth and seventh round targets: Dane Belton (Iowa), Juanyeh Thomas (Georgia Tech), Smoke Monday (Auburn)

2022 Draft Pics | Drake London Visits Flowery Branch

Join us as we follow Atlanta Falcons' first round draft pick Drake London's path to Flowery Branch.

Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Drake London steps off the plane on his way to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Drake London steps off the plane on his way to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Drake London flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Drake London flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Drake London signs his contract at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Drake London signs his contract at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Drake London speaks during a press conference at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Drake London speaks during a press conference at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Drake London flies to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Drake London flies to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Terry Fontenot greets the gamily of Drake London as he arrives at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Terry Fontenot greets the gamily of Drake London as he arrives at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Drake London is interviewed at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Drake London is interviewed at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith greets Drake London as he arrives at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Arthur Smith greets Drake London as he arrives at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

View from the plane en route to pick up Drake London in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
View from the plane en route to pick up Drake London in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot, and Drake London chat at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot, and Drake London chat at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Drake London poses with his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Drake London poses with his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Blank meets with first round draft pick Drake London and his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Arthur Blank meets with first round draft pick Drake London and his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Drake London poses at a press conference with Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Drake London poses at a press conference with Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Blank meets with first round draft pick Drake London and his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Arthur Blank meets with first round draft pick Drake London and his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

