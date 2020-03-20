What the addition of Todd Gurley means for the Falcons

Mar 20, 2020 at 10:07 AM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Falcons reportedly agreed to terms with running back Todd Gurley on Friday morning.

With this move, the Falcons filled another hole on their roster. Atlanta has now added three starters in tight end Hayden Hurst, outside linebacker Dante Fowler and now Gurley at running back.

Prior to the addition of Gurley, the Falcons were in need of a starting running back after releasing Devonta Freeman on Monday.

Improving the run game is an area Falcons coach Dan Quinn said would be a priority this offseason after finishing No. 30 in the league in rushing offense. Atlanta averaged just 85.1 yards per game in the 2019 season.

"We did not hit the mark we were hoping to accomplish in that spot, but at the end of it, that's one of the things, when we say tweak it and work it to go, that identity, it has to come through," Quinn said during his season-ending press conference.

Gurley has been one of the league's top running backs since entering the NFL in 2015 and he certainly gives Atlanta's rushing attack a boost.

The former University of Georgia running back has amassed 5,404 rushing yards on 1,265 carries and 58 touchdowns over five seasons. Gurley has also been an asset in the pass game, catching 218 passes for 2,090 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter likes running backs who can be utilized in the pass game and Gurley has shown he can be that.

With the addition of Gurley, Atlanta's running back group consists of the following: Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison and Craig Reynolds.

The Falcons may still choose to draft a running back next month, but the addition of Gurley makes the need for acquiring a starting running back less pressing. Atlanta owns the No. 16 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has six picks overall.

