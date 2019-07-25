WATCH: Falcons fan sees Devonta Freeman. Fan loses her mind. Fan has best day ever.

Jul 25, 2019 at 12:56 PM
Atlanta Falcons Staff

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Just when you thought Devonta Freeman couldn't get any cooler, he goes and makes a diehard fans day after practice.

Day 4 of AT&T Training Camp wrapped and one fan simply couldn't contain her excitement when she saw Free walking over to the sidelines. Watch the video above and you'll see that the phrase "loses her mind" is the understatement of the year.

Shoutout to Devonta Freeman for being a good sport and giving her an autograph. Let's hope she brings that energy to Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season!

Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Look good, feel good, play good | These shots will get you pumped for football season

Football. Is. Back. Check out some of the top photos from Media Day as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for the 2019 season. Rise Up!

Kendall Sheffield #20, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Kendall Sheffield #20, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett #97, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Grady Jarrett #97, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan #2, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Matt Ryan #2, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Mohamed Sanu #12, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Mohamed Sanu #12, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

John Cominsky #50, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
John Cominsky #50, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Kaleb McGary #76, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Kaleb McGary #76, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Parker Baldwin #43, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Parker Baldwin #43, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach, Dan Quinn, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach, Dan Quinn, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Damontae Kazee #27 poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Damontae Kazee #27 poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Duke Riley #42, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Duke Riley #42, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Justin Hardy #14, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Justin Hardy #14, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Logan Paulsen #82, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Logan Paulsen #82, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Ito Smith #25. poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Ito Smith #25. poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Mack #51, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Alex Mack #51, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun #54. poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Foyesade Oluokun #54. poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Devonta Freeman #24, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Devonta Freeman #24, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Deadrin Senat #94 poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Deadrin Senat #94 poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley #18, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Calvin Ridley #18, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Ricardo Allen #37, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Ricardo Allen #37, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Vic Beasley Jr #44, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Vic Beasley Jr #44, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Ty Sambrailo #74, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Ty Sambrailo #74, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Jordan Miller #28, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Jordan Miller #28, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Kenjon Barner #38, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Kenjon Barner #38, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Jack Crawford #95, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Jack Crawford #95, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

James Carpenter #77, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
James Carpenter #77, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Lindstrom #63, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Chris Lindstrom #63, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Rashard Causey #32, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Rashard Causey #32, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Giorgio Tavecchio #04, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Giorgio Tavecchio #04, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Luke Stocker #80, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Luke Stocker #80, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Keanu Neal #22, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Keanu Neal #22, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Takkarist McKinley #98, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Takkarist McKinley #98, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Jake Matthews #70, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Jake Matthews #70, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Isaiah Oliver #26, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Isaiah Oliver #26, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Blidi Wreh-Wilson, #33 poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Blidi Wreh-Wilson, #33 poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Austin Hooper #81 poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Austin Hooper #81 poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

De'Vondre Campbell #59, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
De'Vondre Campbell #59, poses for a portrait during Media Day 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

