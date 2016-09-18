 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tucker Coach Wins Falcons Coach of the Week

Sep 18, 2016 at 07:05 AM
Score Atlanta

LamarPhoto.jpeg

The fourth winner of the 2016 season is Bryan Lamar of Tucker High School. Lamar is now in year five at the helm of the Tigers and has compiled a 45-12 record while leading Tucker to a 3-1 start this year and the No. 9 ranking in Class AAAAAA.

Lamar holds Tucker Nation near and dear to his heart as a 1999 graduate. Upon his graduation, Lamar signed to play football at Tennessee-Chattanooga where he was a three-year starter at safety and graduated in 2004. He went on to earn a Master's Degree in Education from Central Michigan in 2008.

After serving one year as a Graduate Assistant at Tennessee-Chattanooga, Lamar made his way home and began building the Tucker Middle School program and serving on the high school staff. He moved up to Defensive Coordinator in 2007 and in 2012 was afforded the opportunity to lead his alma mater.

Pressure is a Privilege 

As an assistant on staff, Lamar has been a part of two Tucker state titles in 2008 and 2011. Taking the reins of a prestigious program with a winning percentage of .701 that Lamar helped record as both a player and coach, maintaining the Tigers' success has been an enjoyable proposition.

"I think that's always the expectation here," Lamar stated when asked if there's any pressure to win games at Tucker. "Every Friday my expectation is to come out here and get a win and for our kids to play as hard as they can. I guess there is some sort of pressure involved in that, but for me it's just expectations that I would have if I were running any program. Go out and do your best every Friday and prepare to win."

Lamar's ability to build a winner on the field and in the community has helped Tucker sustain itself as a premier program in DeKalb County.

One way the Tigers ensure progress is through their mentoring program.

"We do a mentoring program where we take our football players and cheerleaders and on Wednesday mornings we go to our feeder schools and break the kids up and they go sit and read and interact with the kids,'' said Lamar.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Atlanta Falcons Host Third Annual High School Football Award Show Presented by Emory Healthcare

Dr. Robin Hines Receives Georgia High School Association Recognition
news

Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation provides Cardiac Emergency Preparedness Grants

news

Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints raise $600,000 in 50/50 raffle in partnership with NFL Foundation

Contributions will go towards Tackle ALS and Team Gleason
news

Norcross High School coach Keith Maloof named Atlanta Falcons 2023 coach of the year

Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter went back to his alma mater to surprise his former coach with the award
news

Atlanta Falcons Youth Fund awards $50,000 to Georgia High School Association

 Funding will cover registration fees to increase the number of youth sports officials  
news

Bradley Pinion named as the Falcons 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year

Pinion has helped provide ten of thousands of dollars in aid through his Punts for Purpose initiative this season 
news

Players pass out turkeys, Thanksgiving fixings at Falcons Feast

The team provided Thanksgiving meals to families on Atlanta's Westside on Tuesday
news

Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints support Tim Green and the Steve Gleason Foundations through 50/50 raffle

news

A Call to Service: How the Atlanta Falcons are hoping to inspire men, women to join military

Gen. Randy George, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, will be among the distinguished guests at Sunday's "Call to Service" game, presented by AT&T, when the Falcons host Minnesota in Week 9. 
news

Arthur Smith honored as Falcons' Salute to Service nominee

news

'It's a tremendous blessing': Entire roster served the Atlanta community in the Falcons 16th annual Hometown Huddle

Georgia natives joined together at a homeless shelter to prepare and serve meals 
news

Dazzle & Dine: Chris Lindstrom and Jeff Okudah celebrate cancer survivors after losing family in similar battles

Lindstrom, Okudah and eight more players attended the Falcons annual Dazzle & Dine community event

Top News

Falcons sign cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr.

Notes on a (hypothetical) Calais Campbell return

Falcons sign defensive tackle Eddie Goldman

NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Falcons find long-term running mate for A.J. Terrell

Advertising