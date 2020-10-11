Todd Gurley among Falcons to defend Dan Quinn: 'You know I've got his back'

A number of Falcons leaders expressed their support for Quinn after loss to Panthers

Oct 11, 2020 at 06:30 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Following their fifth-straight loss, the Atlanta Falcons continue to search for the right formula that will lead to the first win of the season.

Despite all of the talk outside of the organization about the coaching staff, the Falcons players continue to place the responsibility on themselves. Atlanta's offense mustered only 16 points in its 23-16 loss to Carolina on Sunday, and the defense had difficulty limiting yards after contact against the Panthers offense.

Following the game, quarterback Matt Ryan addressed the team and pointed the finger at himself for throwing an interception in the end zone when the Falcons were in excellent position to tie the game in the fourth quarter. With a lot of discussion about Dan Quinn's role as head coach, Ryan expressed his belief that it's the players who need to hold up on their end.

"I think as players, we've got to play better," Ryan said. "His messaging has been on point and our play has not. That's what we have to focus on."

Quinn, himself, said after the game that he still believes his message is reaching the players. In the week leading up to Sunday, that message was that the Falcons' frustration must become "determination." Atlanta nearly clawed its way back into the game, but Quinn said he believes his team is still not leaving its mark on games in the way that results in a victory.

Although he believes his message is still being internalized in the locker room, Quinn says that doesn't make the losses any easier to stomach.

"One hundred percent I do, and that doesn't make it easier," Quinn said. "They're upset. They're frustrated, just like we are. And at the end of it we have to make sure -- there's a lot of ingredients right, but we have to make sure, just like I said, as players, coaches, collectively together, we've got to be able to leave our mark on the wins, play calls, big plays, the execution in the moment. When they come up, we have to be able to nail that."

On Sunday, it seemed to be the Panthers who executed in the big moment. A 57-yard touchdown catch by D.J. Moore; a forced fumble by Brian Burns that ultimately ended a Falcons' drive; a 17-yard gain on second-and-19. Carolina made a number of noteworthy plays that helped the Panthers earn the victory.

Ryan wasn't the only leader in the locker room expressing support for Quinn. It's well known how much the players respect their head coach, and that was clear on Sunday.

"I think everyone has Coach Quinn's back," center Alex Mack said. "He's a great coach, he takes care of us. I think each week we show up with the right mindset, and we are ready to play hard. We just need to play better."

If anyone is absolved from personal blame for Sunday's outcome, it's running back Todd Gurley. The Falcons star had his best day since joining Atlanta, carrying the ball 14 times for 121 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Part of the reason he's even in Atlanta to begin with, however, is because of Quinn. Because of that, he's committed to standing by his head coach.

"You know I've got his back," Gurley said. "I was a free agent this year and this guy was one of the only guys to give me a call personally and reach out to me. When everybody thought I'd lost it, he believed in me. I can't do nothing but ride and rock with a guy like that."

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers with top photos from inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 5.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs th ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs th ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 makes a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 makes a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The coin toss before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The coin toss before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the snap during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the snap during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley #98 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley #98 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The wide receivers warm up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The wide receivers warm up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons take the field before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons take the field before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. ((Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. ((Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The hat worn by Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn honoring Ahmaud Arbery during the Falcons game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
The hat worn by Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn honoring Ahmaud Arbery during the Falcons game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is ruled out for the game against Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is ruled out for the game against Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 celebrates during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 celebrates during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons take the field before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons take the field before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons are shown during warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons are shown during warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs th ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs th ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

An Atlanta Falcons fan is shown before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
An Atlanta Falcons fan is shown before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after a playagainst the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after a playagainst the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn waves to limited fans before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn waves to limited fans before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Cheerleaders perform before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Cheerleaders perform before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman #41 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman #41 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 tosses the ball after scoring for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 tosses the ball after scoring for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the snap during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the snap during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 lines up against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 lines up against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson #11 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson #11 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at work against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at work against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 in actin against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 in actin against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 makes a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 makes a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and safety Keanu Neal #22 tackle Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and safety Keanu Neal #22 tackle Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 makes a tackle against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 makes a tackle against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and center Alex Mack #51 block against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and center Alex Mack #51 block against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 make a stop against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 make a stop against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 and cornerback Tyler Hall #44 make a tackle against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 and cornerback Tyler Hall #44 make a tackle against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons defense makes a stop against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons defense makes a stop against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 punts the ball during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 punts the ball during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 makes a tackle against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 makes a tackle against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

