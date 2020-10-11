Matt Ryan takes responsibility for loss to Panthers: I didn't pull my weight

Matt Ryan took responsibility for his part in the Falcons' 23-16 loss to the Panthers on Sunday

Oct 11, 2020 at 05:54 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Falcons started Sunday's game with an impressive scoring drive on the first offensive series of the day, Atlanta's offense was stalled for much of the 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers (3-2). After a nine-play drive that started with 14:21 left to play, quarterback Matt Ryan was picked off in the end zone by Juston Burris. The Falcons were unable to get any points off one of their most promising drives.

Following the loss that put the Falcons at 0-5 on the year, Ryan took responsibility for not doing his part following the game in the locker room.

"We had a chance at the end of the game and I didn't pull my weight," Ryan said. "I think we all collectively need to take a hard look in the mirror and find ways to be better."

The Falcons' offense was held to less than 20 points in back-to-back weeks. Ryan was held to 226 passing yards and a 56.8 completion percentage, his lowest of the season. Atlanta did have success running the ball with Todd Gurley recording his first 100-yard performance on the ground as a Falcon. Gurley was responsible for 121 of the team's 166 rushing yards.

Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell said while he acknowledges Ryan taking responsibility, there's enough blame to go around. The Falcons' defense gave up 437 total yards of offense against the Panthers. Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and wasn't sacked in the contest.

Terrell, as did linebacker Deion Jones, took responsibility for the defensive performance on Sunday.

"At the end of the day, it's a team sport," Terrell said. "We didn't make plays on defense that we should have made. Offense, all around, we just have to make plays all together."

Game Photos | Panthers at Falcons

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers with top photos from inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 5.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs th ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs th ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 makes a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 makes a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The coin toss before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 80

The coin toss before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the snap during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the snap during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley #98 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley #98 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The wide receivers warm up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 80

The wide receivers warm up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons take the field before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 80

The Atlanta Falcons take the field before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 80

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. ((Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 80

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. ((Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The hat worn by Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn honoring Ahmaud Arbery during the Falcons game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 80

The hat worn by Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn honoring Ahmaud Arbery during the Falcons game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is ruled out for the game against Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is ruled out for the game against Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 80

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 celebrates during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 80

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 celebrates during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons take the field before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 80

The Atlanta Falcons take the field before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons are shown during warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 80

Atlanta Falcons are shown during warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs th ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs th ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

An Atlanta Falcons fan is shown before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 80

An Atlanta Falcons fan is shown before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 80

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 80

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20201011_CARatATL_AH1_3434_16x9web
38 / 80
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after a playagainst the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after a playagainst the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn waves to limited fans before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 80

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn waves to limited fans before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Cheerleaders perform before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 80

Cheerleaders perform before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman #41 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 80

Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman #41 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 80

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 80

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 tosses the ball after scoring for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 tosses the ball after scoring for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the snap during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the snap during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 80

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 lines up against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 lines up against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 80

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson #11 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 80

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson #11 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 80

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at work against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 80

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at work against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 in actin against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 in actin against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 makes a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 makes a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 80

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and safety Keanu Neal #22 tackle Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 80

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and safety Keanu Neal #22 tackle Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 makes a tackle against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 80

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 makes a tackle against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and center Alex Mack #51 block against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 80

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and center Alex Mack #51 block against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 make a stop against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 80

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 and linebacker Deion Jones #45 make a stop against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 and cornerback Tyler Hall #44 make a tackle against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 80

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 and cornerback Tyler Hall #44 make a tackle against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 80

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 80

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons defense makes a stop against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 80

The Atlanta Falcons defense makes a stop against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 punts the ball during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 80

Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 punts the ball during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 makes a tackle against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 80

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 makes a tackle against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, coach Dan Quinn relieved of their duties

Rich McKay has assumed day-to-day oversight of football operations and an interim head coach is expected to be announced on Monday
news

Todd Gurley among Falcons to defend Dan Quinn: 'You know I've got his back'

A number of Falcons leaders expressed their support for Quinn after loss to Panthers
news

Tabeek: The problem is, there's no 'one' problem for Falcons

The Falcons fell to 0-5 and no NFL team in the modern era has ever made the playoffs after starting the year with five straight losses
news

Todd Gurley's big day not enough as Falcons fall to Panthers

Despite an impressive performance by Gurley, the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Carolina Panthers by the final score of 23-16
news

Todd Gurley becomes fourth-fastest player to reach 75 career touchdowns

He did so in vintage fashion
news

Pre-game burning question: What will it take for Falcons to get first win?

What will it take for them to get that first win? AtlantaFalcons.com writers Matt Tabeek, Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden discuss
news

Falcons-Panthers inactives: Julio Jones ruled out for game

Fantasy football managers take note: The Falcons have officially ruled out Julio Jones for Sunday's game against the Panthers
news

Falcons promote Edmond Robinson, Tyler Hall to active roster

Per the NFL rules for the 2020 season, teams are allowed to promote two players from their practice squad for each game
news

Behind Enemy Lines: Panthers believe Falcons are a dangerous team

Panthers reporter Myles Simmons explains what the Falcons should expect from their opponent on Sunday
news

Dan Quinn explains Falcons' backup plan if safety injuries persist

Injuries are piling up at safety for the Falcons, forcing the coaching staff to get creative with their personnel
news

Falcons-Panthers preview: Atlanta's defense in spotlight, has chance to define game

Everything fans need to know ahead of Atlanta's matchup against Carolina

Top News

Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, coach Dan Quinn relieved of their duties

Tabeek: The problem is, there's no 'one' problem for Falcons

Todd Gurley's big day not enough as Falcons fall to Panthers

Matt Ryan takes responsibility for loss to Panthers: I didn't pull my weight

Advertising