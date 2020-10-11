Matt Ryan takes responsibility for loss to Panthers: I didn't pull my weight

The Falcons started Sunday's game with an impressive scoring drive on the first offensive series of the day, Atlanta's offense was stalled for much of the 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers (3-2). After a nine-play drive that started with 14:21 left to play, quarterback Matt Ryan was picked off in the end zone by Juston Burris. The Falcons were unable to get any points off one of their most promising drives.

Following the loss that put the Falcons at 0-5 on the year, Ryan took responsibility for not doing his part following the game in the locker room.

"We had a chance at the end of the game and I didn't pull my weight," Ryan said. "I think we all collectively need to take a hard look in the mirror and find ways to be better."

The Falcons' offense was held to less than 20 points in back-to-back weeks. Ryan was held to 226 passing yards and a 56.8 completion percentage, his lowest of the season. Atlanta did have success running the ball with Todd Gurley recording his first 100-yard performance on the ground as a Falcon. Gurley was responsible for 121 of the team's 166 rushing yards.

Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell said while he acknowledges Ryan taking responsibility, there's enough blame to go around. The Falcons' defense gave up 437 total yards of offense against the Panthers. Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and wasn't sacked in the contest.

Terrell, as did linebacker Deion Jones, took responsibility for the defensive performance on Sunday.