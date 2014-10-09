Time Machine: Falcons-Bears History Lesson

Only one game separates these two NFC combatants in this series as the Falcons try to even it up on Sunday with a win over the Bears to equal 13 victories each.

The series dates back to Atlanta's first season in 1966 with the Birds falling in Week 11 in Chicago 23-6 in its very first encounter with the Bears.

The Falcons own a 2-1 record in three games played in the series since QB Matt Ryan arrived in 2008, including a thrilling, come-from-behind 22-20 win that Ryan engineered in the Georgia Dome as a rookie for his second straight "Matty Ice" comeback moment of his young career in just his sixth pro game. (Ryan helped defeat Green Bay 27-24 the week before.)

On November 23, 1980, another young Falcons quarterback took center stage against the Bears and delivered. Steve Bartkowski was the star of the game, tossing three touchdowns, but it was his first scoring toss that put his name in the record books.

After the Bears took an early 10-0 lead, Bartkowski ended a second quarter drive with a seven-yard touchdown strike to WR Alfred Jenkins to close the gap. The pass was Bart's 21st touchdown of the season establishing a new team single-season high.

A controversial play happened in the third quarter which enabled the Falcons to seize control of the game and turn the momentum in their favor.