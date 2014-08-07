Thursday's Practice a Wish Come True for Teen

Aug 07, 2014 at 09:58 AM
0807_MakeAWish3_CP.jpg


As the sun climbed high into the Thursday morning sky, the Atlanta Falcons practiced as if nothing was unusual; however, 19-year-old Ben Masters, who has Duchenne's muscular dystrophy, throttled his wheelchair back and forth along the sideline, observing the players and coaching staff while they practiced on this 12th day of 2014 XFINITY® Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

Visiting with the Falcons was Masters' first choice when filling out the application to the Make-A-Wish program last year. He wanted to meet his favorite player, future hall-of-famer and former tight end for the Falcons, Tony Gonzalez. Unfortunately, the timing didn't work out. Instead, Masters was able to meet players who he has watched for years, players who make up his favorite NFL team.

Head coach Mike Smith greeted Masters at the start of practice and shortly after that, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff joined Masters on the sideline and discussed the 2014 Rookie Club with him. Masters was also given an official Hard Knocks T-shirt and was asked to be part of the Hard Knocks crew by NFL Films supervising producer and Hard Knocks director, Rob Gehring.

Players interacted with Masters throughout the morning; they talked to him, gave him high-fives and joked around with him. The most memorable moment, however, was when wide receiver Harry Douglas sang him a song, sending a laugh through everyone who was listening.

The final horn was blown, signaling the end of practice. Masters made his way to the middle of the field where the team was waiting. Once there, they parted to let him into the center, and chanted his name as they formed the huddle around him.

Smith announced Masters would break the team down, indicating every player to put his hand in the middle. Although soft spoken, from the middle of the huddle came Masters' small voice: "One, two, three — Fam!"

The players repeated him and broke the huddle, but remained nearby to take pictures, high-five him some more, and even had him break down individual position groups.

As the players went to the locker room, Masters and his family made their way to the cafeteria where they sat at a reserved table. A Falcons helmet and ball, waiting to be signed by players, sat on the table next to Masters.

"For him, it's a lifetime memory. It's something he'll talk about forever," Masters' mom, Michelle Masters said. "For the Falcons to open their doors, and for Make-A-Wish to make it happen, it means a lot to him."

Throughout lunch, players stopped by the table and took pictures with Masters. They signed his memorabilia and shook his hand with Masters beaming every minute.

The final part of Masters' wish was a session with the offensive line. They took him into their meeting room and watched film in preparation for Friday's first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

As the family made their way to the lobby, Masters was asked about his favorite part of the day.

"Meeting all the players and getting to know them at a more personal level than just watching them on TV," he said. "And doing the breakdown at the end of practice today."

Smiling, the family began to say their goodbyes when one last surprise came their way, one that wasn't on the itinerary: tickets to Friday's game.

The surprise and joy on their faces, especially Masters, summed up the entire VIP experience.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NAIA Women's Flag Football champion emerges at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Thirty-nine collegiate offers extended at NAIA Girls Flag Football High School Showcase presented by the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Flag and Reigning Champs Experiences 
news

Falcons Legends, Cheerleaders & Freddie Falcon celebrate Nurse Appreciation Day sponsored by Orangetheory Fitness

The Atlanta Falcons & Orangetheory Fitness host event at Children's Hospital of Atlanta - Egleston
news

Orangetheory® Fitness partners with the Atlanta Falcons to donate 3600 memberships to nurses of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Orangetheory Fitness becomes official fitness partner of Atlanta Falcons
news

In partnership with the Atlanta Falcons & NFL FLAG, support from Nike, Alabama sanctions girls flag football as an official high school sport

Girls flag football is coming to Alabama high schools this fall.
news

Atlanta Falcons Legends, Cheerleaders & associates assist with tornado relief in Coweta County

Falcons distribute meals and sort donation items in community struck by recent tornado
news

Educating & Empowering, how an Atlanta high school coach is changing lives on and off the field

Booker T. Washington Head Coach Derrick Avery named 2020 Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Year
news

'They deserve the highest level of care available'

The Gary Sinise Foundation launches network to combat post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury among veterans and first responders
news

Mercedes-Benz Stadium partners with Fulton County for vaccine distribution

Distribution of the vaccine began Monday, January 4, 2021 for the Phase 1 rollout. The partnership will currently run through March with the option of extending the partnership as needed. 
news

Steve Cannon is the Atlanta Falcons' nominee for the 2020 Salute to Service Award

Cannon, the Chief Executive Officer of the AMB Group, is also the 2020 recipient of the USO's Patriot Award
news

Falcons inspire Atlanta high school students to get involved with election

 This community involvement is important to each student who signed up, and something the Falcons are hoping to foster within the city of Atlanta
news

Atlanta Falcons designate "RISE UP and VOTE" game to encourage fans to vote

The Falcons organization, together with the player-led social justice committee, deemed the Oct. 25 game the "RISE UP and VOTE" game as a moment to shine a spotlight on the importance of exercising their voice and democratic right to vote.
news

Atlanta Falcons: Turning a moment into a movement

In the coming weeks, you'll learn more about what the Falcons will be doing to engage our season ticket members, our fans and our communities to use their voice, be heard, and most important, Rise Up & Vote!

Top News

Bair Mail: Expectations for Kyle Pitts' first game, Josh Rosen and offensive line question marks

Falcons injury report: Full-squad available to Arthur Smith vs. Eagles

Falcons Daily: What can we expect from Mike Davis and the running backs on Sunday? 

Jeezy on how the Falcons embody the culture of Atlanta

Advertising