The Falcons' five best special teams performances of 2018

The loss of Bryant was yet another key blow to the Falcons in an already injury-riddled season. Nobody knew what to expect of Tavecchio entering a showdown with the Giants on "Monday Night Football," but he gave the fans inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium quite a show. Tavecchio drilled all three of his field goal attempts, including two from at least 50 yards away. His 56-yard kick late in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in Atlanta's 23-20 victory. Tavecchio was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts.