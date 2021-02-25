'State of the art in sport science innovation, technology'

"We are excited to officially open this unique orthopaedics and spine clinic where the general public along with members of the Atlanta Falcons organization, can go for world-class sports medicine and musculoskeletal treatment and care," says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. "Emory orthopaedics experts will care for patients and players under one roof, while also looking at ways to help young teenage athletes and professionals alike prevent and fully rehabilitate from injuries so they can perform at their best."

"The Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center at Flowery Branch is the newest design in the orthopaedics and sports medicine fields, allowing us to establish an unprecedented level of medical-care integration with the Atlanta Falcons and with the general public, all backed by the state of the art in sport science innovation and technology," says Scott D. Boden, MD, professor and chair of the Department of Orthopaedics, Emory University School of Medicine. "Whether you are an elite athlete, a weekend warrior, a student athlete or someone aging gracefully and living in the rapidly growing Flowery Branch area, you won't have to travel far to receive Emory's exceptional care for any musculoskeletal ailment. Patients will be able to 'Go Where the Players Go' to receive orthopaedic care."