'State of the art in sport science innovation, technology'

Emory Healthcare and the Atlanta Falcons held a ribbon cutting on Thursday, officially opening the doors to a new musculoskeletal and sports medicine clinic, located at the IBM Performance Fields, home of the Atlanta Falcons. The Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center at Flowery Branch will provide a new location for patients in surrounding communities, while also being an access point for the Falcons organization and players who may need diagnostic imaging or to be seen by a sports medicine expert.
The new state-of-the-art clinic, approximately 29,000 square feet, signifies a long-term relationship between the Atlanta Falcons and Emory Healthcare. In 2018, Emory Healthcare became the Official Team Healthcare Provider, adding onto its existing role as the medical provider of the Atlanta Falcons.
Also located on site, and opening its doors to the public, is the Emory Sports Performance and Research Center, focusing on the science of human performance to support injury prevention and recovery in young athletes and professionals.