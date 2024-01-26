Social media reacts to hiring of Raheem Morris as head coach

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — On the 18th day of their search, the Atlanta Falcons announced Raheem Morris would be the 19th head coach in franchise history.

News of Morris' hiring was made official late Thursday night, at 8:48 p.m. ET to be exact, but rumors of the decision started to make rounds on the internet earlier in the afternoon. That left plenty of time for people to share their opinion on the matter before and after it was announced.

Falcons players Bijan Robinson, Jessie Bates III, Kyle Pitts, Grady Jarrett, A..J. Terrell, DeMarcco Hellams and Keith Smith all chimed in with their excitement.

Around the league, there was a variety of folks who added their two cents on the hire, too. People like Jalen Ramsey, Les Snead, Harry Douglas, Roddy White and many others.

Oh, and of course, Mercedes-Benz Stadium welcomed Morris home.