Social media reacts to hiring of Raheem Morris as head coach

Raheem Morris was announced as the Falcons' head coach on Thursday night.

Jan 26, 2024 at 01:50 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — On the 18th day of their search, the Atlanta Falcons announced Raheem Morris would be the 19th head coach in franchise history.

News of Morris' hiring was made official late Thursday night, at 8:48 p.m. ET to be exact, but rumors of the decision started to make rounds on the internet earlier in the afternoon. That left plenty of time for people to share their opinion on the matter before and after it was announced.

Falcons players Bijan Robinson, Jessie Bates III, Kyle Pitts, Grady Jarrett, A..J. Terrell, DeMarcco Hellams and Keith Smith all chimed in with their excitement.

Around the league, there was a variety of folks who added their two cents on the hire, too. People like Jalen Ramsey, Les Snead, Harry Douglas, Roddy White and many others. 

Oh, and of course, Mercedes-Benz Stadium welcomed Morris home.

Below is a full compilation of reactions from social media, as of Friday afternoon:

From the Archives: Photos of Atlanta Falcons' New Head Coach Raheem Morris

Ahead of his arrival in Atlanta, we take a look back at Raheem Morris' previous tenure with the Falcons.

Scenes from OTAs at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp in Flowery Branch, GA on May 20th, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 10

Scenes from OTAs at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp in Flowery Branch, GA on May 20th, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Kara Durrette / Atlanta Falcons
Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris with offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).
2 / 10

Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris with offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).

Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris smiles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 10

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris smiles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 10

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).
5 / 10

Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).

Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).
6 / 10

Asst. head coach / offensive passing game coord. / wide receivers coach Raheem Morris during practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).

Kara Durrette/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris works at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 10

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris works at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank with assist. head coach Raheem Morris
8 / 10

Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank with assist. head coach Raheem Morris

Kara Durrette / Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris runs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday November 17, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 10

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris runs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday November 17, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday August 29, 2019. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 10

Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday August 29, 2019. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Adler Garfield/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
