Social Bird: Matt Ryan gives ultimate pep talk to his twin sons 

If you're wondering what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan would be like as a coach, here's a glimpse of what that might look like.
Ryan's wife, Sarah Ryan, posted a throwback video of Ryan passionately talking to his 2-year old sons, Marshall and Johnny. In the video, Ryan is enthusiastic about the start of the NFL season.
Sarah and Matt met at Boston College where both were Division I athletes. Sarah served as the Eagles' starting point guard for three seasons while Matt went on to become the best quarterback to ever play at the prestigious institution. The couple's most recent public appearance at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., came in November of 2016 when Ryan's jersey number was retired at halftime of the Eagles' game against UConn.
