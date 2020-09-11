Social Bird: Matt Ryan gives ultimate pep talk to his twin sons 

Each week, Social Bird takes a closer look at what Falcons players are posting on social media about football and their lives off the field 

Sep 11, 2020 at 10:39 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

MattRyanfamily

If you're wondering what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan would be like as a coach, here's a glimpse of what that might look like.

Ryan's wife, Sarah Ryan, posted a throwback video of Ryan passionately talking to his 2-year old sons, Marshall and Johnny. In the video, Ryan is enthusiastic about the start of the NFL season.

Sarah and Matt met at Boston College where both were Division I athletes. Sarah served as the Eagles' starting point guard for three seasons while Matt went on to become the best quarterback to ever play at the prestigious institution. The couple's most recent public appearance at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., came in November of 2016 when Ryan's jersey number was retired at halftime of the Eagles' game against UConn.

More from Falcons players on social media this week:

Grady Jarrett reacts to being named one of the Falcons team captains.

Brian Hill shows his excitement for the Week 1 showdown vs. the Seahawks.

Foye Oluokun reflects on training camp No. 3 with the Falcons.

