Campbell remembers being filled with so much pent-up energy as the game got started. So much so that he can recall the very first play for the Jaguars defense with crystal clarity. It was a run play and as the play got off, Campbell's feet got tangled up underneath him. One blocker had him up top and another came and hit him in the middle, knocking him to the ground. As he rolled to his side to get back up, the energy he felt turned to rage.

"I was like, 'Oh man, I cannot start my career in Jacksonville getting beat up,'" Campbell said. "So, I was mad. I was angry."

Campbell channeled that anger into one goal: Getting to the quarterback.

In that moment, one could argue nothing was going to stop Campbell from reaching that goal when the very next play saw Texans quarterback Tom Savage drop back.

"I was so mad I just ran through the tackle," Campbell said. "Ran over him onto the quarterback, and I got my first sack as a Jaguar."

Campbell's day wasn't over, though. Far from it.

"We're just getting started," he said.

As the first half continued, sack No. 2 came not too long after No. 1, which was actually recorded as a half sack shared with Abry Jones. Sack No. 2 was all Campbell, though, when in the second quarter his blocker side swiped him as he charged towards Savage once again and took him down.

Then, there's No. 3, which happened on the Texans very next drive. On that play, Campbell used his cross chop move to drop Savage for a loss of seven yards. And that cross chop? That's Campbell's favorite move. It's the best trick in his bag, the best rabbit in his hat.

"I'm really grateful for Tom Savage," Campbell said, "because he likes to hold the ball."

The Texans benched Savage in the second half, choosing to give the quarterback duties to a young Deshaun Watson after Campbell sacked Savage yet again in the final minutes of the first half.

The Watson era in Houston was born on that day, Campbell said. But he couldn't let the day go without welcoming Watson to the league. His final sack of the game (also a half sack to get him to four sacks total) happened on the very last defensive play to ice the game.

Six tackles, six quarterback hits and four sacks later, Campbell's first day as a Jaguar ended up being one of the most prolific performances of his career.