Ryan Brings Holiday Wishes to Life

Not once did Ryan turn his attention away because he was out of time. He was one hundred percent devoted to the kids, selflessly spreading cheer and joy into their lives.

Originally told they were going skydiving, the children were shocked and awed when Ryan told them about the shopping spree. Simultaneously, jaws dropped, squeals sounded from each table and cheers erupted amongst the group.

"It's so inspiring to know that their Christmas will be made by this," said John Moeller, president and CEO of Action Ministries. "They didn't have any expectation that there was going to be anything under the tree for them. There is going to be something as the result of this. But the experience of spending time with one of these really amazing athletes, heroes in their minds, will last a lifetime and go long beyond that toy that has inspired."

When Ryan took over the tradition of "Shop with a Pro" after former teammate and Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez retired from the NFL, being known as a superhero wasn't the reason why, nor was it close. It was the pure enjoyment and positivity he got out of Gonzalez's events year after year, making it a "no brainer" to take over when asked.

As the night came to an end, shopping carts slowed due to the amount of items each one held. Walking out of the store, the children left with grins from ear-to-ear, an even bigger appreciation for their hometown heroes and presents they normally wouldn't have.