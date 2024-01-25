Running back Bijan Robinson named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Round of applause for Bijan Robinson, with possibly a bigger celebration to come.

The Atlanta Falcons running back is one of five finalists for The Associated Press 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, the organization announced Thursday. The other finalists include Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

AP will reveal its winner during the NFL Honors on Feb. 8, which will be aired live from Las Vegas on CBS and NFL Network at 9 p.m. ET.

Ever since the Falcons used their No. 8 overall pick on Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft, high expectations have surrounded the University of Texas product. He has delivered. Through 17 games, with 16 starts, Robinson totaled 1,463 yards from scrimmage, setting an all-time Falcons rookie record. That tally broke down into 976 yards rushing on 214 carries and 487 yards receiving on 58 catches. He scored eight touchdowns, evenly split between on the ground and through the air.

Robinson had two 100-yard rushing games, with a season-high 124 in the Falcons' Week 2 win over the Green Bay Packers and a second-best 105 in the Falcons' Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also had 103 yards receiving in the Falcons' Week 18 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

This marks the third national postseason accolade Robinson's name has been attached to. He was named to the Professional Football Writers of America's 2023 All-Rookie Team on Monday. He's also a finalist for the 2023 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year, for which fan voting is still open until Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. ET.

The last time a Falcons player won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year was in 2008, when quarterback Matt Ryan did it. It remains the only Atlanta winner since the award's inception in 1967.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson won last season.