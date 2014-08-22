Roundup: Falcons Take Ice Bucket Challenge

Aug 22, 2014 at 04:02 AM

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge has swept through the Internet with plenty of sports stars taking part. The Falcons have risen to the challenge to answer the call of raising awareness for ALS, and we've got a look at all the accepted challenges so far here.

QB Matt Ryan:

WRs Roddy White and Harry Douglas:

GM Thomas Dimitroff:

Freddie Falcon:

Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank:

President and CEO Rich McKay:

Head coach Mike Smith:

Defensive tackle Travian Robertson:

Wide receiver Devin Hester:

@realbobbyv @trinidadjamesgg @lhess89 @leroyjr3 for welcoming me to ATL#riseup

A post shared by Devin Hester (@devin_anytime_hester_4) on

Cornerback Robert Alford:

Defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux:

Cornerback Javier Arenas:

Running back Devonta Freeman:

Fullback Patrick DiMarco:

Defensive tackle Paul Soliai:

Running back Jerome Smith:

Quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas:

Running backs coach Gerald Brown:

Wide receivers coach Terry Robiskie:

Assistant offensive line coach Wade Harman:

