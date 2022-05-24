Roddy White on Drake London, Kyle Pitts and why NFL will be 'shocked' by 2022 Falcons

Kris Rhim: What do you make of the Falcons' approach this offseason in what Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot have called a "transition" period?

Roddy White: At some point, you have to transition. We've had Matt Ryan, and we had had Julio, and those guys over here for, you know, ten plus years. So, at that point, you know, a lot of teams have to transition, but it is always hard. Because those guys have been staples in our organization for such a long time, but you know, the new additions that we got, you know, drafting Drake and getting Ridder in the third round, you just hope you strike gold.

With Matt Ryan gone and Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder now on the team, what do you think about the quarterback room?

I like it. Those guys can move around and make plays off-script. You know, that's more of the league now. Everybody makes plays off script; everybody's got a mobile quarterback. Most of the guys can make plays out of the pocket. It's so tough now with team's ability to rush the quarterback, you have to have a guy that can be off-script, make plays out of the pocket and just turn nothing into something every once in a while and then also be able to deliver the ball from the pocket.

Did Arthur and Terry's first season give you confidence moving forward?

I mean, Art and Terry did an amazing job, you know, I really thought our team should have won maybe two or three games with the roster that we had, but it speaks volumes to those guys. We won a lot of close games last year, with a lot of young players, which is always good in the NFL because, you know, 90 percent of these games are gonna be seven points or less. Having the ability to win in the clutch, especially with the young guys, you got an opportunity to see how they would handle those situations, and a lot of times, they handled them really, really well.

I don't really look at our team as a rebuild, but we're in motion, you know? We're right there. We're two to three good drafted players away from being a solid team, being right back in the playoffs, and eventually getting back to the Super Bowl.

So you think the Falcons struck gold with Arthur and Terry?