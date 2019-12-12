Ricardo Allen named Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year

The Atlanta Falcons have named safety Ricardo Allen as their nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Since joining the Falcons in 2014, Allen has become a leader in both the locker room and in the community. Allen is one of the driving forces behind the Falcons' Social Justice Committee, which is dedicated to addressing social justice issues within the Atlanta community.
He's also been involved in paying tribute to the service men and women that serve the country. This past year, Allen was among the Falcons players who traveled to West Point Military Academy to participate in military-based leadership training.
Allen was recently selected to speak as part of a panel highlighting the social justice work of Bryan Stevenson, the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative.
This season, Allen was selected to be one of the Falcons' four permanent team captains and the lone defensive player among that group. After missing much of the 2018 season, Allen is third on the team with 74 tackles and has six pass defenses and one interception.
The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes a player for his excellence on and off the field, $250,000 donated to United Way in his name and up to $250,000 donated to the winner's charity of choice.
