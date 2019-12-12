Ricardo Allen named Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year

Dec 12, 2019 at 09:01 AM
Will McFadden

The Atlanta Falcons have named safety Ricardo Allen as their nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Since joining the Falcons in 2014, Allen has become a leader in both the locker room and in the community. Allen is one of the driving forces behind the Falcons' Social Justice Committee, which is dedicated to addressing social justice issues within the Atlanta community.

He's also been involved in paying tribute to the service men and women that serve the country. This past year, Allen was among the Falcons players who traveled to West Point Military Academy to participate in military-based leadership training.

Allen was recently selected to speak as part of a panel highlighting the social justice work of Bryan Stevenson, the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative.

This season, Allen was selected to be one of the Falcons' four permanent team captains and the lone defensive player among that group. After missing much of the 2018 season, Allen is third on the team with 74 tackles and has six pass defenses and one interception.

The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes a player for his excellence on and off the field, $250,000 donated to United Way in his name and up to $250,000 donated to the winner's charity of choice.

Ricardo Allen is Falcons' Man of the Year

Ricardo Allen has been busy not only on the field but in the community as well. A founding member of the Falcons' Social Justice Committee, the Atlanta Falcons have named the safety as their nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Hales Photo-AMBFF-Film-True Justice-0135
Hales Photo-AMBFF-Film-True Justice-0140
Honorary Captain Caroline Brewer, who is fighting brain cancer, walks out with the Atlanta Falcons for the coin toss before the start of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday September 29, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).
Honorary Captain Caroline Brewer, who is fighting brain cancer, walks out with the Atlanta Falcons for the coin toss before the start of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday September 29, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons).

Hales Photo-AMBFF-Film-True Justice-0132
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the teamÕs community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Hales Photo-AMBFF-Film-True Justice-0115
AF_WestPoint_KD_04112019_0160
United States Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark Esper greets Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday November 24, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
United States Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark Esper greets Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday November 24, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Hales Photo-AMBFF-Film-True Justice-0114
AF_WestPoint_KD_04102019_1533
Scenes from the Just Mercy film screening at AMC Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday November 11, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Just Mercy film screening at AMC Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday November 11, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_WestPoint_KD_04102019_0225
Honorary Captain D'Eric Salder greets Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 before the start of the preseason game between Atlanta Falcons and Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. D'Eric Salder is a 10-year-old amputee who lost his leg due to complications at birth. He attended Atlanta Falcons training camp as a special guest where his video of practices have gone viral on social media. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)
Honorary Captain D'Eric Salder greets Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 before the start of the preseason game between Atlanta Falcons and Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday August 22, 2019. D'Eric Salder is a 10-year-old amputee who lost his leg due to complications at birth. He attended Atlanta Falcons training camp as a special guest where his video of practices have gone viral on social media. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)

July 22, 2019 - S Ricardo Allen signs autographs for high school football players on the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia.
July 22, 2019 - S Ricardo Allen signs autographs for high school football players on the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia.

052919_FalconsHighScoolOTA_SB0004
Oct 1, 2019, Atlanta, GA; Atlanta Falcons visit Fire Station 1. Adam Hagy for Atlanta Falcons
Oct 1, 2019, Atlanta, GA; Atlanta Falcons visit Fire Station 1. Adam Hagy for Atlanta Falcons

