Report: Falcons turning focus to new deal for Deion Jones 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said back in February the No. 1 offseason priority for the team was getting a long-term deal for Grady Jarrett in place.
Jarrett and the Falcons agreed to a four-year deal on Monday keeping the defensive tackle in Atlanta for the foreseeable future.
With Jarrett's new deal in place, the Falcons can now turn their focus to new contracts for other key players. Deion Jones becomes the focus now, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Jones has become one of Atlanta's best players on defense and is heading into the final year of his rookie contract.
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of LSU, Jones has shown his value in the Falcons' defense. The middle linebacker has started 35 games and has tallied 297 tackles.
Jones isn't just an efficient tackler, though. He's also showed on a number of occasions he can make plays on the ball. The 24-year-old has recorded eight interceptions. Jones' value was made even more apparent when he missed 10 games with a foot injury in 2018.
A new deal for the other Jones on the Falcons' roster is also a top priority for Dimitroff.
Julio Jones, who has two years left on his current deal, said "there's no stress on his end" in terms of his level of concern on when a new deal will get done.
The Falcons report for the start of AT&T Training Camp on July 21 with the first practice open practice taking place on July 22.