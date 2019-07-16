Report: Falcons turning focus to new deal for Deion Jones 

Jul 16, 2019 at 07:42 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said back in February the No. 1 offseason priority for the team was getting a long-term deal for Grady Jarrett in place.

Jarrett and the Falcons agreed to a four-year deal on Monday keeping the defensive tackle in Atlanta for the foreseeable future.

RELATED CONTENT

With Jarrett's new deal in place, the Falcons can now turn their focus to new contracts for other key players. Deion Jones becomes the focus now, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones has become one of Atlanta's best players on defense and is heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of LSU, Jones has shown his value in the Falcons' defense. The middle linebacker has started 35 games and has tallied 297 tackles.

Jones isn't just an efficient tackler, though. He's also showed on a number of occasions he can make plays on the ball. The 24-year-old has recorded eight interceptions. Jones' value was made even more apparent when he missed 10 games with a foot injury in 2018.

A new deal for the other Jones on the Falcons' roster is also a top priority for Dimitroff.

Julio Jones, who has two years left on his current deal, said "there's no stress on his end" in terms of his level of concern on when a new deal will get done.

The Falcons report for the start of AT&T Training Camp on July 21 with the first practice open practice taking place on July 22.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 8 Power Rankings: Cardinals stay on top, Bengals command respect and Falcons move on up 

Bucs move up to No. 2 spot, Saints stay in top half, Panthers fall fast
news

Bair Mail: On Falcons and the NFL playoffs(?!?), killer instincts, Younghoe Koo and Kyle Pitts

We answer your questions in Monday's mailbag
news

Arthur Smith on Dante Fowler, Younghoe Koo, and winning at home

Smith reflected on the win over the Dolphins and updated Dante Fowler's status.
news

Kaleb McGary returns off COVID-19 list, Falcons make cut in secondary

Defensive back T.J. Green was released by team after Miami game
news

The confidence in Younghoe Koo, Matt Ryan: Inside Tori's Notebook

An in-depth look into the trust Arthur Smith has in his playmakers
news

Bair: Falcons erasing old narratives one clutch win at a time

Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan establishing mindset required to perform under pressure
news

Jaylinn Hawkins, Ade Ogundeji, Foye Oluokun make game-changing plays in win over Miami Dolphins

The Falcons defense forced turnovers and made plays when needed most in the 30-28 win. 
news

Kyle Pitts is as advertised, performance in Miami proves it: Tori's Takeaways

After a 163-yard receiving day, Arthur Smith says this is what the Falcons always expected from their No. 4 overall draft pick. 
news

Bair: Three gut reactions after Falcons win over Dolphins

Falcons secure 30-28 victory on second fourth-quarter comeback this season
news

Cordarrelle Patterson reaches unique milestone in 30-28 win over Miami Dolphins

Patterson became the first player with 10+ rushing touchdowns, 10+ receiving Touchdowns, and 5+ kickoff returns for touchdowns since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970.
news

Falcons inactives: Feleipe Franks, starting offensive line change impact lineup

Falcons keep Kaleb McGary on reserve/COVID-19 list, will not play in Miami
news

Five things to watch when Falcons travel to Miami on Sunday

Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage return, but Dante Fowler is out with knee injury

Top News

Bair Mail: On Falcons and the NFL playoffs(?!?), killer instincts, Younghoe Koo and Kyle Pitts

Arthur Smith on Dante Fowler, Younghoe Koo, and winning at home

The confidence in Younghoe Koo, Matt Ryan: Inside Tori's Notebook

Top 10 Players | Week 7 Falcons at Miami

Advertising