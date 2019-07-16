Report: Falcons turning focus to new deal for Deion Jones 

Jones has become one of Atlanta's best players on defense and is heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of LSU, Jones has shown his value in the Falcons' defense. The middle linebacker has started 35 games and has tallied 297 tackles.

Jones isn't just an efficient tackler, though. He's also showed on a number of occasions he can make plays on the ball. The 24-year-old has recorded eight interceptions. Jones' value was made even more apparent when he missed 10 games with a foot injury in 2018.