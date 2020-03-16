Report: Falcons to let Justin Hardy hit free agency

According to a report by D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons will not re-sign wide receiver Justin Hardy prior to the start of free agency on Wednesday.
Hardy, 28, will become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year. A fourth-round draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Hardy has played in 73 games during his five seasons with the Falcons and made six starts. Developing into a reliable fourth receiver for the Falcons who was trusted for both his sure hands and tenacity as a run blocker, Hardy caught 95 passes for 946 yards and nine touchdowns.
Perhaps even more important that his role for Atlanta's offense was Hardy's impact on special teams. A core member of the unit, Hardy contributed as both a return man and on kickoff and punt coverage.
Atlanta's receiving corps looks different now than it did at the start of the 2019 season. The Falcons traded Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots midway through the year, and Russell Gage emerged as a receiving threat in his second year with Atlanta. Given the depth and talent of the receivers in the upcoming NFL Draft, it's possible the Falcons select one to continue to bolster their ranks.
Before heading into the 2020 NFL year, we are going to look back at the best images from players on the active roster. Take a look at the best of wide receiver Justin Hardy.