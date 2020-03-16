Report: Falcons to let Justin Hardy hit free agency

Mar 16, 2020 at 11:13 AM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

According to a report by D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons will not re-sign wide receiver Justin Hardy prior to the start of free agency on Wednesday.

Hardy, 28, will become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year. A fourth-round draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Hardy has played in 73 games during his five seasons with the Falcons and made six starts. Developing into a reliable fourth receiver for the Falcons who was trusted for both his sure hands and tenacity as a run blocker, Hardy caught 95 passes for 946 yards and nine touchdowns.

Perhaps even more important that his role for Atlanta's offense was Hardy's impact on special teams. A core member of the unit, Hardy contributed as both a return man and on kickoff and punt coverage.

Atlanta's receiving corps looks different now than it did at the start of the 2019 season. The Falcons traded Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots midway through the year, and Russell Gage emerged as a receiving threat in his second year with Atlanta. Given the depth and talent of the receivers in the upcoming NFL Draft, it's possible the Falcons select one to continue to bolster their ranks.

Justin Hardy | Top 10 Images

Before heading into the 2020 NFL year, we are going to look back at the best images from players on the active roster. Take a look at the best of wide receiver Justin Hardy.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 in action running during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday September 8, 2019. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 10

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 in action running during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday September 8, 2019. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 carries the ball during the second half of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday October 20, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 10

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 carries the ball during the second half of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday October 20, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 in action at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 10

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 in action at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 8, 2019. (Photo by Robby Illanes/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 10

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 8, 2019. (Photo by Robby Illanes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 looks on during pregame at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 10

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 looks on during pregame at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 closes his eyes during the National Anthem at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday November 17, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 10

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 closes his eyes during the National Anthem at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday November 17, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 gestures during pregame at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 10

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 gestures during pregame at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday November 28, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 10

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday November 28, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 makes a catch at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday September 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 10

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 makes a catch at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday September 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 is shown during the National Anthem before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday November 28, 2019. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 10

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy #14 is shown during the National Anthem before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday November 28, 2019. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

