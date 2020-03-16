Report: Falcons to let Justin Hardy hit free agency

Hardy, 28, will become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year. A fourth-round draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Hardy has played in 73 games during his five seasons with the Falcons and made six starts. Developing into a reliable fourth receiver for the Falcons who was trusted for both his sure hands and tenacity as a run blocker, Hardy caught 95 passes for 946 yards and nine touchdowns.

Perhaps even more important that his role for Atlanta's offense was Hardy's impact on special teams. A core member of the unit, Hardy contributed as both a return man and on kickoff and punt coverage.