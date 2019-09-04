Report: Falcons owner would be 'disappointed' if Julio Jones deal doesn't get done this week

One of the Atlanta Falcons' primary offseason goals was to reach an agreement with receiver Julio Jones on a contract extension. Although both parties remain positive about the discussions, a deal has not yet been reached.
Atlanta's season opener against Minnesota is just days away, and Falcons owner Arthur Blank reportedly said the sides are "very, very close" and that he would be "surprised and disappointed" if an extension for Jones doesn't happen in the interim. In an interview with The Athletic's Jeff Schultz, Blank expressed confidence the team was zeroed in on a deal with the All-Pro receiver.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn had no updates regarding the contract discussions with Jones for the media, but he did express confidence that a deal would be struck and said he was "ready to move from negotiations to celebrations."
Jones was named to his sixth Pro Bowl in 2018 after catching 113 passes for an NFL-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns.