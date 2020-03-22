Falcons agree to terms with offensive lineman Justin McCray

Mar 22, 2020 at 06:24 PM
Will McFadden

AP Photo/Kevin Terrell

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with free agent offensive lineman Justin McCray.

McCray, 27, played in 15 games for the Cleveland Browns at guard in 2019 and made four starts. During his four seasons in the NFL, McCray has played in 40 games with 17 starts, mostly at the guard position.

The Falcons have four of their five offensive line spots seemingly settled as they head into training camp, but the left guard spot is expected to have some competition. McCray's background suggests he could be in the mix at that spot, and, at the very least, the 6-foot-3, 317-pound lineman can provide depth that is crucial in the trenches.

