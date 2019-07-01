Ranking each of the 10 playoff victories in Falcons history

3. Jan. 22, 2017 (Conference championship) – Falcons (44) vs. Packers (21)

This conference championship win is fun to think back on, but there was real anxiety among the fan base heading into it. Despite the Falcons' stellar performance throughout the second half of the 2016 season, there was a lot of debate about whether Atlanta would be better off traveling to Dallas than staying home and facing Aaron Rodgers, who had one of the all-time playoff performances in the Georgia Dome during the 2010 postseason. That anxiety proved to be way overblown, however, as the Falcons scored 31 straight points to start the game and held a 44-15 lead in the fourth quarter. Julio Jones and Matt Ryan were virtually unstoppable in this win. Ryan threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns while Jones caught nine passes for 180 yards and a pair of scores. This was a victory that sent the Falcons to their second Super Bowl and sent the Georgia Dome off in style.