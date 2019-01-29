Rams' Aqib Talib offers high praise of Falcons' Julio Jones: 'He can do everything'

Jan 29, 2019 at 06:39 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

ATLANTA – When Rams cornerback Aqib Talib was asked who were some of the best receivers he has gone up against, the Los Angeles Rams cornerback rattled off a list of names, including Falcons receiver Julio Jones.

"He's like the prototype receiver," Talib said. "Put together, fast, jump balls, he really can do everything. Not a lot of Julios out there."

Jones and Talib are no stranger to one another having been in the league together since 2011. The last meeting between the two came in 2016 when Talib was with the Denver Broncos and Jones was held to two catches for 29 yards.

After a season in which Jones led the league in receiving yards with 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns, he doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon despite the fact he's heading into his ninth season.

Jones isn't one of the players who will need to get acclimated to Atlanta's new offensive coordinator, Dirk Koetter. During Koetter's first stint as offensive coordinator for the Falcons from 2012-14, Jones caught 224 passes for 3,371 yards and 18 touchdowns.

