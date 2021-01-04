Raheem Morris: 'No doubt' I want to be Falcons' head coach 

Jan 03, 2021 at 07:14 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

With the 2020 season now in the books, Falcons owner Arthur Blank and president and CEO Rich McKay will turn all focus to hiring the next head coach and general manager of the franchise.

Raheem Morris, 44, served as the interim coach for 11 games and went 4-7 after Dan Quinn was fired in early October. Morris received an interview for the position on Friday and said it went well.

Morris was asked if he wants to remain the head coach of the Falcons following the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it was an easy answer.

"There's no doubt," Morris said. "I love this football team. I love this city. I love this organization. I love the owner; I love these players. These guys are not far away, they have a chance. They've been battle tested. We're that close. We have to find a way to get over the edge, if we're able to get to this point and be in this spot next year, we will find a way."

The 4-12 season for the Falcons showed there's a lot of work to be done in the offseason if the team wants to return to the postseason. Atlanta lost several games in devastating fashion and the biggest culprit to the losing season was the inability to finish.

Morris believes the team is close in many areas but says in order to be where they want to be, the run game and pass rush need to be addressed above anything.

"We've got to find a way to be able run the ball more consistently and we've got to find a way to get after the quarterback with our four-man rush," Morris said. "If we can do some of those things, we are going to be the team to beat and the team to deal with moving forward."

