Raheem Morris: 'No doubt' I want to be Falcons' head coach 

With the 2020 season now in the books, Falcons owner Arthur Blank and president and CEO Rich McKay will turn all focus to hiring the next head coach and general manager of the franchise.

Raheem Morris, 44, served as the interim coach for 11 games and went 4-7 after Dan Quinn was fired in early October. Morris received an interview for the position on Friday and said it went well.

Morris was asked if he wants to remain the head coach of the Falcons following the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it was an easy answer.

"There's no doubt," Morris said. "I love this football team. I love this city. I love this organization. I love the owner; I love these players. These guys are not far away, they have a chance. They've been battle tested. We're that close. We have to find a way to get over the edge, if we're able to get to this point and be in this spot next year, we will find a way."

The 4-12 season for the Falcons showed there's a lot of work to be done in the offseason if the team wants to return to the postseason. Atlanta lost several games in devastating fashion and the biggest culprit to the losing season was the inability to finish.

Morris believes the team is close in many areas but says in order to be where they want to be, the run game and pass rush need to be addressed above anything.