Questions about Steve Sarkisian, hype surrounding Falcons, predictions vs. Eagles, tattoos, Calvin Ridley's stats, more

Matt: Sarah! I totally agree with you when it comes to settling on a nickname for the defense – the team needs to win and the defense needs to earn that name on the field. You're right about the stadium traditions – it's always very cool to see a stadium full of fans coming together as one, no matter what it is. The "We Ready" chant (along with the cell phone flashes on) is an awesome example. The Falcons are lacking one, for sure. Maybe instead of soliciting nicknames for the defense I should be ask all the Beekers out there to come up with ideas on how to turn Mercedes-Benz Stadium into an intimidating environment for opposing teams by coming up with in-game chants, songs or something along those lines. Let's do it. What do y'all think? Start sending in your ideas and I'll start running them here if I get some really good ones.