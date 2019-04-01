Questions about logjam at tight end, Le'Veon Bell, re-signing young players, more

Matt: Well, I don't know how many people had Auburn, Texas Tech, and Michigan State in their Final Four brackets, but kudos to them if they did. Let's just say that I had Michigan and Virginia in my title game, so my bracket isn't looking good, Rod. Regardless, this tournament has been a blast to watch and the Elite Eight games were thrillers. Now if only the NCAA would expand the playoff field in football and nix these meaningless bowl games … but I digress. OK, let's talk tight ends. Yes, right now the Falcons have a crowded room with Austin Hooper, Eric Saubert, Luke Stocker, Logan Paulsen, Alex Gray and Jaeden Graham on the roster. That's a lot. However, some of these guys bring different things to the table. Hooper continues to get better every season and was even a late add to the Pro Bowl last season. Saubert looked fantastic during camp last year but it didn't translate come regular season, mainly because of limited opportunities. Paulsen was brought in to be blocking tight end and did a fine job there. Graham and Gray are, for now, longshots but two guys that have some potential. Now things get interesting when it comes to Stocker. He can do a little bit of everything and has even played some fullback, but the numbers suggest that he's more in the mold of blocking tight end. It'll be very interesting to see how and when the Falcons use him on offense. If he's as versatile as advertised, I could see him becoming the No. 2 behind Hooper. If that's the case, that No. 3 spot would come down to Paulsen and Saubert. But it all depends on what kind of changes/tweaks they make to the offense and what kind of packages Stocker is used in. Stay tuned. As far as the uniforms go, Rod. There's been a lot of discussion about them here in this space over the last two years. The fans are itching for some changes. Under NFL rules, teams can't replace a uniform more than once every five years, so the Falcons don't have to worry about that hurdle. However, if a team wanted to change, they must give notice by a certain date and then the league still must approve it (colors, uniform appearance, helmet designs, uniforms designs, trademarks, etc.). In short, the whole process can take up to two years.