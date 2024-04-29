 Skip to main content
Predicting the 2024 Falcons depth chart

Now that the 2024 NFL Draft is over, the Falcons' roster comes into a clearer view for the upcoming season. 

Apr 29, 2024 at 02:25 PM
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

DISCLAIMER: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The 2024 NFL offseason has hit its peaks.

The initial free agency rush passed. The draft is now complete. There will likely be some more signings and releases as workouts continue. But for the most part, the roster is what it'll be when training camp rolls around in late July.

So, let's take a look at what a possible Week 1 depth chart with 53 men could look like for the Atlanta Falcons.

OFFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Darnell Mooney Rondale Moore Ray-Ray McCloud
TE Kyle Pitts John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews
LG Matthew Bergeron Kyle Hinton
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom
RT Kaleb McGary Storm Norton
TE Charlie Woerner Tucker Fisk
WR Drake London KhaDarel Hodge Casey Washington
RB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier Jase McClellan
QB Kirk Cousins Michael Penix Jr. Taylor Heinicke

DEFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Ruke Orhorhoro Kentavius Street
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham Brandon Dorlus
DL Zach Harrison James Smith-Williams
OLB Lorenzo Carter Bralen Trice
ILB Kaden Elliss JD Bertrand
ILB Troy Andersen Nate Landman
OLB Arnold Ebiketie DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Kevin King Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III Micah Abernathy
S Richie Grant DeMarcco Hellams
NB Dee Alford Mike Hughes
CB Clark Phillips III Antonio Hamilton Sr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Avery Williams Ray-Ray McCloud
KOR Avery Williams Ray-Ray McCloud
