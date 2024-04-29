Predicting the 2024 Falcons depth chart

DISCLAIMER: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The 2024 NFL offseason has hit its peaks.
The initial free agency rush passed. The draft is now complete. There will likely be some more signings and releases as workouts continue. But for the most part, the roster is what it'll be when training camp rolls around in late July.
So, let's take a look at what a possible Week 1 depth chart with 53 men could look like for the Atlanta Falcons.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|Rondale Moore
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|John FitzPatrick
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Kyle Hinton
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Storm Norton
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|Tucker Fisk
|WR
|Drake London
|KhaDarel Hodge
|Casey Washington
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|Tyler Allgeier
|Jase McClellan
|QB
|Kirk Cousins
|Michael Penix Jr.
|Taylor Heinicke
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Ruke Orhorhoro
|Kentavius Street
|DL
|David Onyemata
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Brandon Dorlus
|DL
|Zach Harrison
|James Smith-Williams
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|Bralen Trice
|ILB
|Kaden Elliss
|JD Bertrand
|ILB
|Troy Andersen
|Nate Landman
|OLB
|Arnold Ebiketie
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Kevin King
|Mike Hughes
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|Micah Abernathy
|S
|Richie Grant
|DeMarcco Hellams
|NB
|Dee Alford
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|Clark Phillips III
|Antonio Hamilton Sr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|KOR
|Avery Williams
|Ray-Ray McCloud