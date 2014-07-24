Players Arrive Ready for XFINITY Falcons Camp

Jul 24, 2014 at 08:51 AM

2014 XFINITY Training Camp - Player Arrival

With 2014 XFINITY Atlanta Falcons Training Camp kicking off Friday, the Falcons arrived at the Branch on Thursday to check in and give a brief preview to the media.

CB Josh Wilson talks to the media
CB Josh Wilson talks to the media

DT Travian Robertson arrives at 2014 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
DT Travian Robertson arrives at 2014 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

DT Peria Jerry talks to the media
DT Peria Jerry talks to the media

DT Corey Peters talks to the media
DT Corey Peters talks to the media

DT Corey Peters talks to the media
HBO's Hard Knocks will be folowing the progress of  2014 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp. It will premier on August 5 at 10 p.m.
HBO's Hard Knocks will be folowing the progress of  2014 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp. It will premier on August 5 at 10 p.m.

CB Josh Wilson talks to the media
S Kemal Ishmael arrives at 2014 XFINITY Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
LB Prince Shembo arrives at 2014 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
DT Peria Jerry arrives at 2014 XFINITY Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
QB Jeff Mathews arrives at 2014 XFINITY Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
RB Josh Vaughan arrives at 2014 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
LB Prince Shembo arrives at 2014 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
DT Peria Jerry talks to the media
S Kemal Ishmael arrives at 2014 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
Players arrived Thursday afternoon to 25 members of the media, standing outside of the amenities building on the training facility grounds in Flowery Branch. Their arrival comes one day ahead of Friday afternoon's first open practice, marking the start of 2014 XFINITY® Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

The excitement for camp and the imminent competition to grab a spot on the roster for the upcoming season was palpable among the veteran players, especially those competing for a spot on the revamped defensive line.

"You've got to have fire in you every year because there are younger and faster guys coming in each year, so you've got to be prepared," DT Peria Jerry said.

Fans are eager to see what new Falcons defensive line coach Bryan Cox has up his sleeve to create a bigger and better defensive line than last year, and players he's coached so far have been impressed by what they've seen.

"He's going to bring a different kind of attitude... I think we're going to be a nastier group this year," DT Corey Peters said. "I look forward to how he's going to be in training camp. I think it's going to be good for us as a group to kind of get a change of pace. I think you'll see a lot of intensity."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

