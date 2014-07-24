Players Arrive Ready for XFINITY Falcons Camp

Players arrived Thursday afternoon to 25 members of the media, standing outside of the amenities building on the training facility grounds in Flowery Branch. Their arrival comes one day ahead of Friday afternoon's first open practice, marking the start of 2014 XFINITY® Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

The excitement for camp and the imminent competition to grab a spot on the roster for the upcoming season was palpable among the veteran players, especially those competing for a spot on the revamped defensive line.

"You've got to have fire in you every year because there are younger and faster guys coming in each year, so you've got to be prepared," DT Peria Jerry said.

Fans are eager to see what new Falcons defensive line coach Bryan Cox has up his sleeve to create a bigger and better defensive line than last year, and players he's coached so far have been impressed by what they've seen.