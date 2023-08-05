'It being hotter, it feels better to me': Penny Hart on first training camp back in Atlanta

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- A hot, humid training camp doesn't phase Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart.

In fact, the higher temperatures actually fuel the Roswell, Georgia, native. They're familiar.

"I feel like being back home just gives me that much more of that strength," Hart said. "Like when Superman goes and flies up into the sun, he gets that strength. It being hotter, it feels better to me. The work feels a lot better. Being back home feels a lot better."

Hart hasn't quite had a chance to dig deep and soak it all in as he fights for a roster spot. But he gets glimpses of how much it means when he drives down the street to see his family, when he plays in front of hometown fans at open practices or when he goes downtown back to Georgia State.

All summer, Hart has trained at his old stomping grounds, often working with the current collegiate Panthers players. When he was a young cub, former stars like Robert Davis and Albert Wilson coming back to campus fired up Hart's own NFL dream.

"They say whatever you're around, that's your environment; that's who you are," Hart said. "I will always see myself as an NFL player.

"To be around other NFL football players made me do well. So, I always try to do that as well for them."

That mentality helped Hart secure a spot with the Seattle Seahawks for three seasons from 2020-22 after going undrafted in 2019. Hart will have to muster up a similar effort within a crowded receiver group in Atlanta.

Though, his additional experience on special teams, especially as a punt returner, could also bolster his hopes of staying home.

"Penny's been in this league for a little bit," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. "All of these guys are competing. There's a lot of great competition out there. He'll be one of the guys fighting, and he'll get plenty of opportunities throughout the preseason."