Outlook Positive for Hageman, Jones

Aug 04, 2014 at 04:32 AM

2014 XFINITY Training Camp - Practice 8

Players were hard at work again during day 8 of 2014 XFINITY Atlanta Falcons Training Camp. Tomorrow the Falcons will participate in a combined practice with the Tennessee Titans.

No Title
1 / 36
WR Geraldo Boldewijn and CB Jordan Mabin
2 / 36

WR Geraldo Boldewijn and CB Jordan Mabin

No Title
3 / 36
No Title
4 / 36
CB Ricardo Allen
5 / 36

CB Ricardo Allen

WR Jabin Sambrano
6 / 36

WR Jabin Sambrano

WR Jabin Sambrano
7 / 36

WR Jabin Sambrano

WR Tramaine Thompson
8 / 36

WR Tramaine Thompson

No Title
9 / 36
WR Julian Jones and CB Josh Wilson
10 / 36

WR Julian Jones and CB Josh Wilson

WR Freddie Martino
11 / 36

WR Freddie Martino

WR Roddy White
12 / 36

WR Roddy White

WR Julian Jones
13 / 36

WR Julian Jones

TE Jacob Pedersen
14 / 36

TE Jacob Pedersen

WR Roddy White and CB Robert Alford
15 / 36

WR Roddy White and CB Robert Alford

WR Devin Hester and CB Josh Wilson
16 / 36

WR Devin Hester and CB Josh Wilson

DE Osi Umenylora
17 / 36

DE Osi Umenylora

No Title
18 / 36
RB Jerome Smith
19 / 36

RB Jerome Smith

RB Devonta Freeman
20 / 36

RB Devonta Freeman

RB Devonta Freeman
21 / 36

RB Devonta Freeman

LB Prince Shembo
22 / 36

LB Prince Shembo

QB Sean Renfree
23 / 36

QB Sean Renfree

RB Devonta Freeman
24 / 36

RB Devonta Freeman

No Title
25 / 36
DE Osi Umenylora and LB Walker May
26 / 36

DE Osi Umenylora and LB Walker May

No Title
27 / 36
RB Jacquizz Rodgers
28 / 36

RB Jacquizz Rodgers

RB Antone Smith
29 / 36

RB Antone Smith

S Tyrell Johnson
30 / 36

S Tyrell Johnson

K Sergio Castillo, LS Josh Harris, P Matt Bosher, and K Matt Bryant
31 / 36

K Sergio Castillo, LS Josh Harris, P Matt Bosher, and K Matt Bryant

DE Kroy Biermann
32 / 36

DE Kroy Biermann

DE Osi Umenylora
33 / 36

DE Osi Umenylora

DE Tyson Jackson
34 / 36

DE Tyson Jackson

C Joe Hawley
35 / 36

C Joe Hawley

WR Devin Hester and his kids
36 / 36

WR Devin Hester and his kids

Sunday's XFINITY® Atlanta Falcons Training Camp practice session had a few harrowing moments as rookie defensive end Ra'Shede Hageman and Terren Jones left practice with injuries.

Head coach Mike Smith offered some encouraging news about both after Monday morning's walkthrough session.

Hageman left practice with a right arm injury after a scuffle with center Joe Hawley. Smith said, despite reports to the contrary, that Hageman did not sustain a break.

"Hageman does not have a fractured hand," Smith said. "You'll see, he'll be a full participant in practice (Monday). There was no fracture whatsoever in his hand, so he's a full participant in his hand (Monday)."

Jones was motionless on the ground after a play Sunday and was immediately attended to by the Falcons Athletic Performance group, as well as EMTs at the facility. He was put on a stretcher and carted to a nearby ambulance, which transported him to an area hospital.

Jones returned to Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch on Sunday night and Smith said that he's now in the league's concussion protocol.

