Outlook Positive for Hageman, Jones

Players were hard at work again during day 8 of 2014 XFINITY Atlanta Falcons Training Camp. Tomorrow the Falcons will participate in a combined practice with the Tennessee Titans.
Sunday's XFINITY® Atlanta Falcons Training Camp practice session had a few harrowing moments as rookie defensive end Ra'Shede Hageman and Terren Jones left practice with injuries.
Head coach Mike Smith offered some encouraging news about both after Monday morning's walkthrough session.
Hageman left practice with a right arm injury after a scuffle with center Joe Hawley. Smith said, despite reports to the contrary, that Hageman did not sustain a break.
"Hageman does not have a fractured hand," Smith said. "You'll see, he'll be a full participant in practice (Monday). There was no fracture whatsoever in his hand, so he's a full participant in his hand (Monday)."
Jones was motionless on the ground after a play Sunday and was immediately attended to by the Falcons Athletic Performance group, as well as EMTs at the facility. He was put on a stretcher and carted to a nearby ambulance, which transported him to an area hospital.
Jones returned to Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch on Sunday night and Smith said that he's now in the league's concussion protocol.