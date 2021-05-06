Cheerleaders

Orangetheory® Fitness partners with the Atlanta Falcons to donate 3600 memberships to nurses of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

May 06, 2021 at 01:10 PM

May 6, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Today Orangetheory Fitness, the new official fitness partner for the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and the premier sponsor of the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders, collaborates with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to celebrate National Nurses Appreciation Day.  Honors Holdings, the largest Orangetheory Franchisee globally, will donate free memberships to over 3,600 nurses of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta this summer as part of the Summer of More Life program.

 "Nurses have always played a critical role in healthcare, but they were thrust into the frontlines of the pandemic and impacted more than perhaps any other essential workers," says Jamie Weeks, CEO of Honors Holdings. "We're proud to offer memberships to these unsung heroes as a small gesture of our appreciation and gratitude."

The celebration of National Nurses Appreciation Day kicks off a multi-year partnership with Orangetheory Fitness and the Atlanta Falcons. The partnership includes being the premier sponsor of the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders, in-stadium programming and hosting free community workouts, pop-up fitness workouts and workshops in conjunction with the Home Depot Backyard and other areas in the metro Atlanta area.

"We are proud to partner with Orangetheory Fitness, an organization founded on the ideal of giving people more life," says Tim Zulawski, chief revenue officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment. "It's a partnership exemplifying both brands' belief and commitment to the mental health and wellness of our communities, part of the core values of our organization."

About Orangetheory® Fitness

Orangetheory® Fitness makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory Fitness has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory Fitness workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory Fitness franchisees have opened over 1,400 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 25 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on Entrepreneur's 2020 Fastest Growing Franchise list. Visit orangetheory.com for more information.

About Honors Holdings, LLC

Honors Holdings, founded in 2014 by Jamie Weeks and headquartered in Atlanta, is the world's largest franchisee of Orangetheory® Fitness studios. Honors Holdings owns and operates over 100 studios. Since its founding, Honors has completed 18 acquisitions consisting of more than 50 Orangetheory® Fitness locations. Honors has more than 1,000 employees in 12 states.

Cheerleaders on Gameday | Saints at Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders performed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Falcons hosted the Saints on Sunday afternoon in Week 13.

The Atlanta Falcon Cheerleaders perform during the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
1 / 28

The Atlanta Falcon Cheerleaders perform during the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.

The Atlanta Falcon Cheerleaders perform during the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
2 / 28

The Atlanta Falcon Cheerleaders perform during the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.

KH2_7195_16x9web
3 / 28
KH2_7185_16x9web
4 / 28
KH2_6764_16x9web
5 / 28
KH2_6631_16x9web
6 / 28
The Atlanta Falcon Cheerleaders perform during the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
7 / 28

The Atlanta Falcon Cheerleaders perform during the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.

KH1_7190_16x9web
8 / 28
KH1_7169_16x9web
9 / 28
KH2_6615_16x9web
10 / 28
KH1_7165_16x9web
11 / 28
KH1_7159_16x9web
12 / 28
KH1_7139_16x9web
13 / 28
KH1_7162_16x9web
14 / 28
The Atlanta Falcon Cheerleaders perform during the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
15 / 28

The Atlanta Falcon Cheerleaders perform during the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.

The Atlanta Falcon Cheerleaders perform during the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
16 / 28

The Atlanta Falcon Cheerleaders perform during the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.

KH1_7084_16x9web
17 / 28
KH1_7066_16x9web
18 / 28
KH1_7186_16x9web
19 / 28
KH2_7181_16x9web
20 / 28
KH1_7167_16x9web
21 / 28
KH1_7142_16x9web
22 / 28
KH1_7150_16x9web
23 / 28
KH1_7119_16x9web
24 / 28
KH1_7109_16x9web
25 / 28
KH1_7097_16x9web
26 / 28
KH1_7071_16x9web
27 / 28
KH1_7100_16x9web
28 / 28
