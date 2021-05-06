Orangetheory® Fitness partners with the Atlanta Falcons to donate 3600 memberships to nurses of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

May 6, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Today Orangetheory Fitness, the new official fitness partner for the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and the premier sponsor of the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders, collaborates with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to celebrate National Nurses Appreciation Day. Honors Holdings, the largest Orangetheory Franchisee globally, will donate free memberships to over 3,600 nurses of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta this summer as part of the Summer of More Life program.

"Nurses have always played a critical role in healthcare, but they were thrust into the frontlines of the pandemic and impacted more than perhaps any other essential workers," says Jamie Weeks, CEO of Honors Holdings. "We're proud to offer memberships to these unsung heroes as a small gesture of our appreciation and gratitude."

The celebration of National Nurses Appreciation Day kicks off a multi-year partnership with Orangetheory Fitness and the Atlanta Falcons. The partnership includes being the premier sponsor of the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders, in-stadium programming and hosting free community workouts, pop-up fitness workouts and workshops in conjunction with the Home Depot Backyard and other areas in the metro Atlanta area.

"We are proud to partner with Orangetheory Fitness, an organization founded on the ideal of giving people more life," says Tim Zulawski, chief revenue officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment. "It's a partnership exemplifying both brands' belief and commitment to the mental health and wellness of our communities, part of the core values of our organization."

About Orangetheory® Fitness

Orangetheory® Fitness makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory Fitness has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory Fitness workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory Fitness franchisees have opened over 1,400 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 25 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on Entrepreneur's 2020 Fastest Growing Franchise list. Visit orangetheory.com for more information.

About Honors Holdings, LLC