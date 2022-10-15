'One of the best leaders I've been around': How Grady Jarrett is setting a standard for the Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees wasted no time when asked how Grady Jarrett is playing this season.

"Great," he said keenly. "Great. If you open the dictionary and it said pro, it'd be Grady Jarrett. His name would be right behind it. The guy comes to work every day, practices his butt off, plays his butt off."

Jarrett is having one of the most dynamic starts in his eight-year career. He's averaging 3.5 sacks through the first five games, which is nearly half of what he averaged (7.5) in 2019; his first Pro Bowl season.

Outside of his stats though, Jarrett's leadership this season is what sticks out the most. Players feel it and coaches see it. His on-field play is just a mere example of the standard he's setting in the Falcons locker room.

"He's having a terrific season," head coach Arthur Smith said. "He's one of those guys the longer I've been around him, the more fortunate I am to be able to coach a guy like Grady. He's rare. He plays multiple spots for us and one of the best leaders I've been around. He understands how to set people up in the pass rush and knows how to take his chances in the run game. He's playing really good football for us."

During the offseason, Pees moved Jarrett around the defense a bit, allowing him to learn multiple positions which has played a part in his defensive production this season.

"We tried to do some things with him, and we tried to get him in positions to make more plays, because he plays hard," Pees said. "He's a great leader, he is a great captain, and I can't say enough things about him. I love the guy."

Jarret mentioned moving around on defense was an adjustment for him but one he was open to.