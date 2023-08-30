Falcons add offensive lineman Isaiah Prince to 53-man roster

Atlanta made its first post-cutdown move on Wednesday.

Aug 30, 2023 at 01:40 PM
Terrin Waack

Falcons digital team reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed offensive lineman Isaiah Prince to their 53-man roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Prince spent the 2023 preseason with the Denver Broncos but was released last Sunday, prior to Tuesday's cutdown deadline. His addition in Atlanta marks the first transaction the Falcons have made since announcing their initial 53-man roster.

The 6-foot-7, 305-pound Prince has been in the NFL since 2019 when he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins out of Ohio State with a sixth-round pick. He started four and played in two games as a rookie tackle.

Prince chose to opt out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He made his return in 2021 with the Cincinnati Bengals, starting four and playing in 15 games. Prince stayed with the Bengals in 2022 but was placed on injured reserve before he could even see the field because of a season-ending elbow injury. The Broncos picked Prince up in the offseason.

The Falcons waived offensive lineman Josh Miles in a corresponding move.

