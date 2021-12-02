'No one liked each other': Part three of 'The Rudest Team': The Story of the 1991 Falcons airs tonight 

Haynes was not the only one who loved to hate the Saints. Glanville, Tuggle, Miller, and Robert Lyles reflected on the intense rivalry and how it played out during the 1991 season for part three of 'The Rudest Team': The story of the 1991 Falcons. The third and final episode of the three-part series airs tonight at 7 p.m. on YouTube.

Some of Jessie Tuggles' best games came against the Saints. The Saints had four Pro Bowl linebackers that season in Sam Mills, Rickey Jackson, Vaughan Johnson, and Pat Swilling, who also was the defensive player of the year. Tuggle wanted to prove in those games that he was among the league's best at the linebacker position.

"You get that college rivalry feel when you play the Saints," Tuggle said. "I wanted to play my best game against that team for a lot of reasons. One of the reasons I didn't like 'em. The fans here didn't like 'em. No one liked each other. It just brought the best out of you."

In their first meeting against the Saints that season, the Falcons seemed to be outmatched, losing 27-6 and dropping to 2-3 on the year. The Falcons won the next two games, however, and the second win came in the 1991 Wild Card round. The 27-20 win was the Falcons' second playoff win in Franchise history, and of course, Haynes was the one to put the proverbial nail in the coffin.

With the game tied at 20, Chris Miller threw a pass to Haynes, which he caught and took 61-yards for the game-winning touchdown, silencing his hometown crowd.